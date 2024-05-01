Don’t Miss Lady Bunny, Mel C & more At Big Gay Day THIS Sunday!

Some of the biggest stars in entertainment are converging on Brisbane this weekend for the biggest party of the year!

Drag superstar Lady Bunny, Spice Girl Mel C and Aussie super stars Sneaky Sound System are headlining Big Gay Day this Sunday May 5.

These powerhouse performers are here to launch the biggest party and now is your last chance to get tickets!

Lady Bunny hits the Big Gay Day Stage on Sunday

The hilarious and quick witted drag legend has toured the world with her international comedy shows and is well known for her close friendship with RuPaul.

The iconic queen will join the main stage, providing a wide mix of entertainment for the evening – and maybe even a few of her own songs.

Speaking to the Star Observer ahead of Big Gay Day Lady Bunny is excited to return to Australia and can’t wait to head to the main stage at The Wickham.

“It is going to be bigger and gayer than ever. And that’s not just my waistline!”

“I can’t wait. I think I’m gonna do a little DJing and then do a number or two, I’m up for anything!”

Hot off the heels of her national Australian tour Lady Bunny will be the icing on an already fabulous cake!

Spice Girl Mel C returns to Big Gay Day

The Spice Girls are iconic pop music royalty who defined a generation.

Since her rise to stardom Mel C has gone on to release a string of successful albums featuring her hits like I turn to you and Never be the same again.

Proving her talents as a diverse artist she has also starred in a string of musical theatre performances, including the much loved Jesus Christ Superstar.

In recent years the much adored Sporty Spice has turned her hand to the DJ decks as she has toured internationally as a DJ, including recent tours in Australia.

This Sunday she takes to the stage with another powerhouse DJ set that will raise the bar for an already high energy day of dancing in the streets.

Sneaky Sound System deliver dance anthems

It’s been over twenty years since Sneaky Sound System first burst onto the Australian music scene.

This high energy dance music group have performed across the country and toured the globe.

The ARIA award winning group are known for their infectious hits such as UFO, I Love It, Pictures and Kansas City.

This weekend they return to Brisbane for another iconic performance as they take to the Big Gay Day stage and deliver the perfect set to keep the party pumping all night.

These incredible performers join a list of local Brisbane performers and amazing artists from around the country including Trevor Ashley, Kane Enable.

Mega Drag, presented by DJ Dolly Llama returns to the stage as well as performances by Alt.Brisbane and Point of Change x Rhythmology.

Throughout Big Gay Day, The Wickham will also host a series of local and international DJ’s including Tall Pall (UK), ENN, Beksis, Richie Lestrange, Jarred Baker, Tiny, Galleon, Sammy, Zain and Lilly Street.

The party continues!

They say all good things must come to an end, but that rule doesn’t apply to Big Gay Day.

As the main stage winds down, the Poof Doof after party comes to life!

From 9pm, Poof Doof kicks off upstairs at The Wickham for a night of dancing and good times.

With free entry for all Big Gay Day ticket holders, you can continue to party the night away until you’ve worn out those ruby slippers.

The Poof Doof after party will feature Melbourne talent Jimi The Kween & Argonaut plus locals Richie Lestrange, Jesse Boyd & Galleon.

Not to mention roving performances from Gogo Bumhole, Pisces, Asphyixia, Charlie love, Zelphie Mann and Bizzi Body.

When: Sunday May 5

Where: The Wickham Hotel, Fortitude Valley

Tickets: Last chance tickets are available online now!