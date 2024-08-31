Little Gay Day Returns To The Wickham Hotel

Little Gay Day is back at The Wickham Hotel this October and they are inviting you to disco rave into zero gravity.

The iconic Wickham takeover party is set to fire on all cylinders this October as the 2024 event takes place once again.

Kicking off on Sunday the 6th of October Little Gay Day is set to launch with a bang with a stellar lineup of entertainment.

Headlining this years event is none other than the Australian pop princess herself, Samantha Jade.

But of course it wouldn’t be a Little Gay Day without some iconic hosts, Paul Wheeler and Miss Vollie La’Vont will take to the Little Gay Day stage as the 2024 hosts.

These Brisbane icons will be joined by a host of local and national queens, dancers, acts and performers due to be announced in the coming weeks.

When: Sunday, October 6

Where: The Wickham Hotel

Tickets: From $39.90 available to purchase online