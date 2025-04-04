Robert Irwin Unleashes Snake In Thirst-Inducing New Bonds Ad Campaign

The internet is going into meltdown today over images released of Robert Irwin in the latest Bonds underwear campaign.

Posing in just his underwear with a variety of animals, including some snakes, the conservationist turned TV star has everyone talking and thirsting.

Robert Irwin breaks the internet

Social media today has been literally flooded with images from a racy new photoshoot featuring Robert Irwin.

The twenty one year old star and son of the late Steve Irwin has teamed up with Bonds for the Made Down Under campaign and he is making quite the impression.

Images released today show Robert posing in several different styles of Bonds underwear, with several different animals as well.

The I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here host first dipped his toes into modelling on the Melbourne Fashion Week Catwalk in 2024.

He followed this up with a steamy photoshoot Irwin released in December last year where he told Stellar that he “doesn’t get” why he’s a sex symbol.

However after today, he might know why.

Thirsty fans react to Irwin photoshoot

The very popular images which feature Robert Irwin posing with a spider, an iguana and two different snakes caught everyone’s attention and of course the reactions online are priceless and borderline concerning.

“Can someone please come and fix the internet because Rob just broke it” wrote Drag Race star Courtney Act on Instagram.

“Someone at @bondsau is getting a promotion” chimed in Masterchef and Survivor contestant Khanh Ong.

Meanwhile Drag Race winner Spankie Jackzon was in shock, “I just fainted” she posted.

However things were getting a little thirstier on the Bonds Facebook page.

“Every mother sending Robert their daughters number RN” wrote one.

“Anyone else accidentally zoom in on the pictures?” wrote another thirsty mum.

However over on X (Twitter) in typical fashion, things were going south, quickly, as Robert Irwin trended in the tens of thousands across the platform.

I love how we all collectively just love Robert Irwin. Do you think he knows the power he has over the gays? — Soggy (@spicygayginger) April 4, 2025

Lordy…what?!! Umm that’s Robert Irwin..CRIKEY… steve irwins son..im going to hell… pic.twitter.com/S6CiNhOEDD — Mary 🇬🇧~🇺🇲 (@xWild_Orchidx) April 4, 2025

Yes I saved the Robert Irwin photoshoot photos to my camera roll, what about it?😤😤🐍🐊 — New Adventures of M H🎞️WK (@MHawk9955) April 3, 2025

Coinciding with the release of the photoshoot Robert spilled the beans in an exclusive interview with People where he addressed his relationship status, further sending his lusty fans over the edge.

“I’m single. It’s funny, I’m at this point in my life where I’m like, I’m so open to that, but I’m just waiting for the stars to align,” he said of any potential relationship.

“Interestingly, my parents, my sister Bindi met her husband [Chandler Powell] here — everyone met here at our wildlife sanctuary,” he continued.

“In both instances, there were American tourists that were coming over and visiting the zoo. So I’m waiting. I’m waiting for that American tourist to come into the zoo and for it all to happen!”

Needless to say it looks like our American tourist numbers may be set to rise.

robert irwin saying he’s just waiting for his american tourist i need to go to aus like now — angelina 🧸 (@_daydreamrry) April 4, 2025

Catch the full video promotion for Bonds Made For Down Under featuring Robert Irwin below.