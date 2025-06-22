Robert Irwin And Shawn Mendes Caught In Fake Romance Rumours

Robert Irwin and Shawn Mendes have found themselves at the centre of strange relationship rumours this week.

The internet has going into overdrive over fake AI images of the pair being used to claim they are in a relationship.

And it seems plenty of people have been fooled.

Robert Irwin And Shawn Mendes relationship rumours

It seems the internet never likes to let the truth get in the way of a good story and Robert Irwin and Shawn Mendes are the latest victims.

Iwrin and Mendes first worked together on Lyle, Lyle Crocodile back in 2022 which seems to be the origin of the rumours.

After seeing the pair doing press together at the time, fans were too keen to see the two paired up.

How well do Shawn Mendes and Javier Bardem know Australian Salt Water Crocodiles? Robert Irwin puts them to the test! 🐊#LyleLyleCrocodile is coming to Event Cinemas Boxing Day, book your tickets NOW! – https://t.co/rPMhrIGoB4 pic.twitter.com/Ylftx5YySv — Event Cinemas (@event_cinemas) December 21, 2022

Now AI generated images of the pair are circulating online with fans quickly believing rumours that the two are dating.

The rumor that Robert Irwin and Shawn Mendes are dating💀 — Frenshie (@KhiaDealership) May 12, 2025

Streets are saying Shawn Mendes and Robert Irwin are dating pic.twitter.com/CWYK4ifzHg — r. (@harleenquinzels) June 16, 2025

As the rumours intensified recently The Daily Mail allegedly spoke to an “insider” from the Irwin family who says the family are confused about the rumours.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” they are quoted as saying.

“People are congratulating Robert on social media like it’s official, but he and Shawn are obviously just friends.”

“Shawn has always had fun with fans’ theories, but there’s clearly nothing going on romantically.”

Mendes has long been hounded over his sexuality, which he opened up about at a concert in 2024.

“The real truth about my life and sexuality is that, man I’m just figuring it out like everyone” he said.

“I don’t really know sometimes and I know other times. It feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that.”

Irwin has been single since February 2024 when he parted ways with his girlfriend of two years, Rorie Buckley.

Robert Irwin famously broke the internet earlier this year when he released his racy new photoshoot for the new Bonds underwear campaign.

He has since been announced a a contestant on the upcoming 34th season of Dancing With The Stars in the US.

Both Robert Irwin and Shawn Mendes have yet to make any public comment on the rumours regarding their relationship and the images.