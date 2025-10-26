Robert Irwin Gets a Wicked Surprise From Jonathan Bailey

Australian wildlife advocate and TV personality Robert Irwin has just enjoyed a very special fan boy moment on Dancing With the Stars.

During the Wicked themed week of the show, he and his partner Witney Carson performed a jazz routine to “Dancing Through Life”, dressed as the character Prince Fiyero.

That character happens to be played onscreen by Jonathan Bailey in the film versions of Wicked, turns out Bailey is a fan of the show.

Jonathan Bailey surprises Robert Irwin

Robert Irwin was caught by surprise when Jonathan Bailey sent Robert a massive bouquet of flowers in the rehearsal studio this week.

“Who are these from? Oh my goodness, they’re gorgeous” Robert said after receiving his surprise delivery.

An excited Robert read out the card as his dance parter Witney Carson asked “Do you have a secret admirer that I don’t know about?”

“You are the shiz, Robert. You’ve done all the Fiyeros proud. Cheering you on from afar. Big love, JB,” he read aloud.

“This has made my day! Thank you so much, Jonathan!”

Robert posted on Instagram to thank the star. “Thank you so much @jbayleaf … What a cool surprise, it was an honour to play Fiyero for the night!”

Robert also revealed that he rented out a whole theatre in Australia to watch Wicked on his birthday.

“I love Wicked. It’s such an amazing film. I’ve always loved it. Back home in Australia, we went and rented out the whole theatre to watch it when it came out for my birthday,” he said on the show.

Robert Irwin has made quite an impact during his time on show scoring close to the top of the leaderboard most weeks since his debut on the program.

However it was his third week on the show that sent fans into overdrive when he stripped off his shirt in a racy dance routine.

Flashing his 6 pack, Robert went full throttle working his hips and sending audiences worldwide over the edge, subsequently breaking the internet, again.

However fans were quite frustrated this week when Robert failed to score a 10/10 score from any of the judges.

His performance earned an impressive 36/40, just falling short of a perfect score again, much to the ire of his fans.