Canada’s Drag Race Debuts Gender Bending AFAB Queen

Drag Entertainment Movies & TV News
Michael James
October 24, 2025
Canada’s Drag Race Debuts Gender Bending AFAB Queen
Image: Image: Canada's Drag Race/Instagram

Canada’s Drag Race have officially released the cast for their upcoming season, with an exciting addition for their sixth season.

Twelve new queens have been announced, including the first AFAB queen for the central season of the show.

And this queen is serving gender bending realness.

Image: Canada’s Drag Race

A first for Canada’s Drag Race on season six

Hot off the heels of crowning season five winner The Virgo Queen in January Canada’s Drag Race is set to air their sixth season this November.

Twelve new queens have been revealed today ahead of the upcoming season.

However one queen has got everyone’s attention.

Velma Jones joins the cast of the upcoming season, making her the first AFAB (assigned female at birth) queen to join the main stage cast.

On top of being a fierce queen, Velma also slays the stage as her alter ego Johnny Jones when she performs as a drag king.

I’m your first drag queen, being a cis woman” she said in her intro video for the new series. 

“You’re getting this special two-for-one, you got Velma, and sometimes, here’s Johnny.”

“I can’t wait to show you my drag king persona!”

While Jones is a welcome and ground breaking addition to the franchise, she’s not the first AFAB queen to grace the Canada’s Drag Race stage.

Fans won’t forget the iconic Victoria Scone, star of Drag Race UK Season three who returned for Canada’s Drag Race Vs The World where she made it all the way to finals after serving some iconic looks.

While Scone may have been the first cis woman to appear, Jones will be the first to appear in the main stage iteration of the series.

The twelve queens competing on Canada’s Drag Race six are:

  • Dulce

  • Eboni La’Belle

  • Hazel

  • Karamilk

  • Mya Foxx

  • Paolo Perfección

  • PM

  • Saltina Shaker

  • Sami Landri

  • Star Doll

  • Van Goth

  • Velma Jones

Meet the queens below, season six premieres on November 20.

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

Drummond Street & Queerspace Cut Ties With The Equality Project Over Anti-Trans Podcast Views
October 24, 2025 | Michael James

Drummond Street & Queerspace Cut Ties With The Equality Project Over Anti-Trans Podcast Views
News Victorian News
Identity, Love & Living Authentically: Ross Larkin Brings ‘The Last Sunday in June’ to Australia
October 24, 2025 | Chloe Sargeant

Identity, Love & Living Authentically: Ross Larkin Brings ‘The Last Sunday in June’ to Australia
Entertainment News Stage Victorian News
The Number of mpox Cases Is Lower Than 2024, But Vaccination Rates Still Need To Go Up
October 24, 2025 | Christina Muttavanchery

The Number of mpox Cases Is Lower Than 2024, But Vaccination Rates Still Need To Go Up
National News News
Transgender Swimmer Ana Caldas Has Been Banned After Refusing Gender Testing
October 24, 2025 | Michael James

Transgender Swimmer Ana Caldas Has Been Banned After Refusing Gender Testing
Entertainment Movies & TV News
Survivor Winner Parvati Shallow Says Trump Would ‘Probably Die’ On The Show
October 23, 2025 | Michael James

Survivor Winner Parvati Shallow Says Trump Would ‘Probably Die’ On The Show
Celebrity Entertainment Movies & TV News
QLD Court Hears Claims Of ‘Unlawful’ Ban On Trans Youth Healthcare
October 23, 2025 | Michael James

QLD Court Hears Claims Of ‘Unlawful’ Ban On Trans Youth Healthcare
News Queensland News