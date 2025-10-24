Canada’s Drag Race Debuts Gender Bending AFAB Queen

Canada’s Drag Race have officially released the cast for their upcoming season, with an exciting addition for their sixth season.

Twelve new queens have been announced, including the first AFAB queen for the central season of the show.

And this queen is serving gender bending realness.

A first for Canada’s Drag Race on season six

Hot off the heels of crowning season five winner The Virgo Queen in January Canada’s Drag Race is set to air their sixth season this November.

Twelve new queens have been revealed today ahead of the upcoming season.

However one queen has got everyone’s attention.

Velma Jones joins the cast of the upcoming season, making her the first AFAB (assigned female at birth) queen to join the main stage cast.

On top of being a fierce queen, Velma also slays the stage as her alter ego Johnny Jones when she performs as a drag king.

“I’m your first drag queen, being a cis woman” she said in her intro video for the new series.

“You’re getting this special two-for-one, you got Velma, and sometimes, here’s Johnny.”

“I can’t wait to show you my drag king persona!”

While Jones is a welcome and ground breaking addition to the franchise, she’s not the first AFAB queen to grace the Canada’s Drag Race stage.

Fans won’t forget the iconic Victoria Scone, star of Drag Race UK Season three who returned for Canada’s Drag Race Vs The World where she made it all the way to finals after serving some iconic looks.

While Scone may have been the first cis woman to appear, Jones will be the first to appear in the main stage iteration of the series.

The twelve queens competing on Canada’s Drag Race six are:

Dulce

Eboni La’Belle

Hazel

Karamilk

Mya Foxx

Paolo Perfección

PM

Saltina Shaker

Sami Landri

Star Doll

Van Goth

Velma Jones

Meet the queens below, season six premieres on November 20.