Robert Irwin Slays On The Runway at Melbourne Fashion Week

Wildlife warrior and son of the late Steve Irwin, Robert Irwin, has turned many heads as he made an unexpected appearance at the Melbourne Fashion Festival this week.

Whilst many might have expected to see the youngest Irwin in the crowd, none expected him to appear on the runway.

And his appearance left many with jaws on the floor.

Robert Irwin slays the runway

Robert Irwin has always been famously known as the son of the late Steve Irwin.

The enthusiastic wildlife warrior has always followed in his fathers footsteps and been a steady part of the Irwin empire.

But in recent years Robert Irwin is stepping out of the shadows and coming into his own.

Now twenty years old, Robert is expanding his own career.

Outside of working at Australia Zoo he is a budding photographer and is about to embark on his first television gig.

But after this weeks appearance at Melbourne Fashion Week a new career could be on the cards.

Strutting down the runway at the festival Robert Irwin delivered some smouldering looks and his trademark cheeky smiles as audience members cheered.

It was clear Robert has inherited his fathers dashing looks, with many fans commenting online about how handsome he looked in his new role.

Will Robert conquer his latest television venture?

The appearance by Robert Irwin on the runway comes as he prepares to tackle his first major television role in 2024.

After the departure of the very handsome Dr Chris Brown on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here there was much speculation as to who would replace the charming doctor.

It was eventually revealed that Robert Irwin would be stepping in to host alongside Julia Morris.

The pair have since been on the publicity run for the program which airs this March.

The program has released a series of promotional videos and photos of the pair that have been greeted very well by fans of the show.

Single and ready to mingle?

Ahead of his TV debut the young star has recently revealed news of a breakup with his long term girlfriend Rorie Buckey.

The pair, who had been dating for over a year took to Instagram to announce the split, much to the relief of his fans.

“We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways but profoundly appreciate all of the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future” they said in a statement.

“We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journey on different paths.”