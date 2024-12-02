Robert Irwin Says He ‘Doesn’t Get’ Why He’s a Sex Symbol in New Sex Symbol Photoshoot

Since entering the entertainment industry properly on his own terms, it seems there’s just something about Robert Irwin that fans can’t seem to get enough of, to the point that he’s now considered a “sex symbol” – and it turns out the poor lad is baffled by it.

A recent interview with Stellar Magazine has revealed that the barely 21-year-old is genuinely baffled by the title, which has been given to him over the last three years as the youngest Irwin catapulted himself to fame as a beloved Aussie television personality.

While it seems Robert was keen on a life of wildlife conservation, photography and a few television spots, turns out the Aussie public – in particular, the gays – have another title in mind for him: sex symbol.

Robert Irwin “baffled” by ‘sex symbol’ label

In a recent interview with Stellar , Irwin junior laughed about the apparent sex symbol status that he has received for his numerous appearances and attention on social media.

“I’ll take it,” he told them.

“But I don’t get it!”

But he was happy to accept the attention he reflected as long it was helping him achieve his goals of wildlife conservation that his father left behind.

“As long as it means my message – not just for wildlife conservation, but for positivity, is being heard, then that’s all good. I’ve always wanted to continue the legacy. That’s very important to me, obviously – my dad’s legacy, my family’s legacy.”

The interview accompanied a series of sultry images of the star which fans have been gushing over on Reddit.

And they have everyone talking.

Robert Irwin: Sex Symbol?

Out of nowhere in March this year Robert Irwin turned heads as he strutted his stuff on the cat walk at the Melbourne Fashion Festival.

Perhaps orchestrated as a co-ordinated publicity move ahead of his highly anticipated debut as co-host on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here it certainly caught peoples attention.

His appearance wowed the crowd and caught the attention of thousands of new fans as they marvelled at the attractive man he had grown to become.

Clearly the young star had not just inherited his fathers charming personality but also his striking good looks.

However it didn’t take long to prove that he was more than just a pretty face as viewers flocked to see him in his new hosting role, which also saw him earn a Gold Logie nomination for his time on the show.

Despite his charisma and charm on screen, his fans have been giving the star plenty of attention online.

An active user of Instagram Robert Irwin is often posting a variety of images featuring wildlife, his family, but plenty of himself and fans have flocked to those, spurring countless articles about the attention he has been receiving.

In September images he posted of a rigorous tennis session sent fans into a tizz over his athletic physique and his bulging guns.

In fact his guns seem to take centre stage in most of his images and it doesn’t go unnoticed.

Even earning him the nicknames “Robert Swolewin” and “Robuilt Irwin” from his fans.

Fans of the star didn’t hold back on their comments about the star.

Robert Irwin is thirst trapping and girrrlllll he went from brother to hello mister 🥸😩 — Prardhana C (@PrardhanaC) December 1, 2024

ROBERT IRWIN IN A TANK TOP THEY HEARD MY BATTLE CRIES — r!! 📷 is bored (@freddienote) December 1, 2024