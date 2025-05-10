Community Rallies Around Performer Injured Ahead Of Big Gay Day Appearance

The community has rallied around a performer who suffered a horrendous injury ahead of this years Big Gay Day event.

During rehearsals ahead of the 2025 Big Gay Day event, aerial equipment being used by performer Leonie Ceraolo snapped causing her to fall with it, shattering her jaw on the floor below.

Following her injury the community is rallying around her to raise funds for her recovery.

Performer suffers horrendous injuries ahead of Big Gay Day performance

On Sunday May 4 Leonie Ceraolo was preparing for her aerial performance at the annual Big Gay Day celebrations.

Just twenty minutes before guests were set to attend, tragedy unfolded for the performer.

“Just before midday I heard a loud snap. I ran over to her, she was on the ground screaming” a friend of the performer told The Star Observer.

Shortly after several ambulances arrived to treat her and take her to a local hospital.

Injuries sustained included the shattering of her jaw, which has since required at least three plates to be fixed as well as a broken arm which will require surgery.

Ceraolo was six metres in the air at the time when the sway pole she was performing on snapped, causing her to fall onto the concrete below.

“The sway pole snapped when I was in testing post event. Fell more than six metres high from snapped post on the road of the Wickham. Shattered jaw, broken arm, plus few injuries,” she wrote online.

“I’m so grateful I’m still here today. I’m not done yet.”

The Wickham Hotel provided a public statement at the time acknowledging the incident.

“Our thoughts and well-wishes go out to the individual involved, out of respect for their privacy and to ensure the integrity of the investigative process, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

The Star Observer reached out to the venue for direct comment, but had not received a reply at the time of publication.

With news of the accident and the long road to recovery ahead for Leonie her friends have rallied to support her, launching a GoFundMe page for her recovery.

Her friends Tess & Merryn and have launched the page to help their close friend.

“We have created this gofundme to support our beautiful friend Leonie who is a creative soul. She is known for her smile that radiates from her, her laugh and the joy she brings to her loved ones” they wrote.

“Leonie is a professional aerialist who absolutely loves what she does and takes pride in her performances. The unthinkable happened this time though with the sway pole snapping whilst she was in the air. This resulted in a six metre plummet onto the concrete below. Leonie has suffered severe injuries to multiple parts of her body and is yet to undergo surgery.”

The pair put out a call for the community to help with the financial burden of the incident, which was swiftly actioned.

“This unexpected incident has placed significant financial burden on her with a mortgage to pay, animals to be cared for, we aim to raise funds to cover her inability to work due to surgeries and ongoing medical expenses that will result in dental work being applicable.”

In just under one week the page has raised over $11,000 towards the $14,000 goal they have set for her to aid in her recovery.

Those wishing to donate to her recovery can so online via the GoFundMe page here.