Brissy’s Big Day Gay 2025 Drops Dazzling Y2K-Themed Lineup

Brisbane’s Big Gay Day is back and more fabulous than ever – they’ve just dropped their 2025 lineup, and it’s pretty damn incredible.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of this glittering Brissy extravaganza, and it’s set to dazzle on May 4th at The Wickham Hotel.

BGD’s theme for 2025? A Y2K celebration! Get ready to groove to the sounds of the early noughties, with a lineup that’s as diverse and dazzling as the rainbow itself.

The Big Gay Day 2025 lineup

Peach PRC: This pop princess is ready to sprinkle some hot pink glitter on the stage with her catchy tunes and infectious energy.

The Presets (DJ Set): Prepare to dance the night away as this iconic duo spins their electrifying beats.

Jimi The Kween: Bringing a blend of soulful melodies and fierce performances, Jimi is set to captivate the crowd.

Gogo Bumhole: Expect high-energy performances and a whole lot of sass from this dynamic artist.

The David: With a unique sound and stage presence, The David is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Kayty Banks: This rising star is ready to showcase her talent and charm the audience.

Lazy Susan: Bringing a mix of indie vibes and catchy tunes, Lazy Susan is set to entertain.

Vybe: With a blend of pop and R&B, Vybe is ready to get the crowd moving.

Mandy Moobs: Expect a performance that’s as bold and unique as her name.

Freya Armani: This artist is set to deliver a performance that’s both powerful and moving.

Reef vs Beef: A duo that’s sure to bring the heat with their dynamic performances.

Femme Follies: A celebration of female talent, this group is ready to dazzle.

Poof Doof Mega Drag: A drag extravaganza that’s sure to leave you gagging for more.

Harry K: Bringing his unique style and energy, Harry K is set to light up the stage.

MC Paul Wheeler: The fabulous Paul Wheeler returns as MC, ready to keep the energy high and the laughs rolling.

But this year’s event is not just about fabulous performances; it’s also about giving back to community. Proceeds from Big Gay Day 2025 will benefit Open Doors Youth Service (ODYS), an LGBTQIA+ charity that’s also celebrating its 25th year. ODYS provides support and services to young people in the community, ensuring they have a safe space to be themselves.

The Wickham’s venue manager Mark Baker shared his excitement: “Big Gay Day is such an iconic day for our community, and we are so excited to be celebrating 25 years in 2025. It’s all about being loud, proud, and having a lot of fun with our amazing entertainment to raise money for ODYS, which is an important LGBTQIA charity, also turning 25 this year.”

So get ready to celebrate 25 years of Big Gay Day in glittering style. Tickets go on sale on March 6 at 10am – you can get more info at biggayday.com.au.