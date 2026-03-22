Brisbane’s Big Gay Day Is Making A Huge Move In 2026

Big Gay Day, Brisbane’s biggest gay street party, has made a huge announcement for their 2026 event.

Following the 25th year of the event in 2025 Big Gay Day organisers have now shifted the date to the end of year.

Official celebrations will now take place in October, with the long running Little Gay Day set to continue in May.

Big Gay Day is moving to October

2025 was another huge year for Big Gay Day with another huge lineup as thousands descended on The Wickham Hotel for the annual big gay street party.

Marking twenty five years of the iconic event performers such as Peach PRC, The Presets, the Drag Race Down Under season four finalists and many many more took to the stage to celebrate on May 4th.

Party goers are familiar with the iconic event taking place on the May long weekend every year, however this year organisers have dropped a surprise announcement.

Taking to social media the official Big Gay Day channels announced that this years celebrations will be taking place on October 4th, five months later than usual.

“After 25 incredible years of Big Gay Day, we’re shaking things up a little in 2026” they wrote.

“BIG GAY DAY will now take place on Sunday 4 October (King’s Birthday Long Weekend).”

“And we’re bringing it back to its roots as BIG GAY DAY : STREET PARTY – celebrating the wild, colourful street party energy that made it iconic in the first place. Fully reimagined for 2026 as we celebrate 26 years of Big Gay Day.”

Speaking to The Star Observer Harry K expressed his excitement at reinvigorating the event in October.

“I’m reimagining Big Gay Day and taking it back to its roots of being a STREET PARTY” he said.

“Over the years it’s become more a concert and that’s not what this day is meant to be all about.”

“I’m taking it back to being a BIG GAY STREET PARTY as we celebrate 26 years of BIG GAY DAY. It’s Time To DANCE.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Katsanevas (@djharryk)

Little Gay Day returns

While some might be surprised at the move, it certainly doesn’t mean they’ll be missing out on celebrating in May.

Instead The Wickham and DJ Harry K will continue to present Little Gay Day, another camp and colourful takeover of the iconic venue.

On Sunday May 3 the event will kick off with another huge day of entertainment filling the venue.

From 2pm til 10pm live music, DJ’s and drag queens will feature in a huge lineup.

Early artist announcements include Zoë Badwi who will return to the stage with her ANTHEMS set, she’ll be joined by Melbourne DJ Jessie Boyd, as well as the Little Gay Day All Stars Vollie LaVont, Freya Armani, Luna Thicc and Mandy Moobs.

With first release tickets now on sale there are still more announcements to follow.

To grab your tickets head online before they sell out.