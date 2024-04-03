Lady Bunny, Mel C and Sneaky Sound System to Headline Big Gay Day 2024 

Earlier this year it was announced that Big Gay Day would be returning to The Wickham Hotel in Brisbane on the 5th of May for another awesome street party.

Every year thousands flock to The Wickham as the venue and its surrounding streets transform into one of the biggest annual events in Fortitude Valley.

With this year’s theme announced as “The Wickham of Oz” party goers have been eagerly awaiting news of the 2024 lineup.

The Wait Is Over

Big Gay Day have revealed that two of the biggest acts to grace the Big Gay Day main stage will be returning as well as some big international news!

Headlining the event will be one of the original Spice Girls, Mel C, as she presents a DJ set to kick the party into overdrive. The one and only Sporty Spice will be supported by Aussie superstars Sneaky Sound System who will again grace the Big Gay Day Stage.

However some of the biggest news is international favourite and long time best friend of RuPaul, Lady Bunny is headed down under to join the party!

Joining them all on the main stage are Tall Paul (UK), RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Hannah Conda, Briefs Factory, Jarred Baker, Mega Drag, DJ ENN and many more.

Paul Wheeler will also return for another year as the iconic main stage host.

When: Sunday, May 5, 2024, 12pm

Where: The Wickham Hotel, Fortitude Valley

Tickets: Available to purchase online now