Don’t Miss Your Last Chance To Secure Big Gay Day Tickets!

Big Gay Day is just around the corner!

Final release tickets to the event have just been made public – but they won’t be available for long!

Get in quick and don’t miss your chance to see some of the biggest acts right here in Brisbane on Sunday May 5 at The Wickham Hotel!

Big Gay Day Returns for its 24th and biggest year ever

2024 marks an incredible 24 years for Big Gay Day, and this year The Wickham Hotel is going all out again to host the biggest street party of the year.

Featuring incredible international artists as well as the best of Australia and Brisbane’s performers, this year is an event not to be missed.

Headlining the 2024 Big Gay Day main stage will be none other than Sporty Spice herself, Mel C! As the party kicks into overdrive, the pop superstar will be unleashing a massive DJ set that will solidify a fantastic night of entertainment.

Joining the main stage on the night is the iconic Australian band Sneaky Sound System.

These iconic Aussie hit makers are no strangers to the Big Gay Day main stage, having last performed there in 2018, they know how to deliver for a Big Gay Day crowd.

Lady Bunny is up for anything!

Another headliner at this year’s event is the incomparable Lady Bunny.

The hilarious and quick witted drag legend has toured the world with her international comedy shows and is well known for her close friendship with RuPaul.

The iconic queen will join the main stage, providing a wide mix of entertainment for the evening – and maybe even a few of her own songs.

Speaking to the Star Observer ahead of Big Gay Day Lady Bunny is excited to return to Australia and can’t wait to head to the main stage at The Wickham.

“It is going to be bigger and gayer than ever. And that’s not just my waistline!”

“I can’t wait. I think I’m gonna do a little DJing and then do a number or two, I’m up for anything!”

She is well known for her parody covers and has even prepared a number about RuPaul for her upcoming tour down under, which hopefully we may see on the night.

“Every time Ru introduces one of his new singles on the show, he comes out and ‘dances'” she quips.

“So I’ve reworked Murder On The Dance Floor to be Ru Struggles On the Dance Floor. No one would steal her moves!”

Trevor Ashley and Kane Enable join Big Gay Day 2024

Fresh off her appearance on Queen Of The Universe Trevor Ashley also graces the main stage, combining her camp drag stylings and powerhouse voice.

Trevor wowed audiences worldwide last year when she placed second on the hit drag singing competition.

Already a well-known performer across Australia, Trevor brings an amazing array of star power and talent to Big Gay Day.

South Australian drag performer Kane Enable is also gracing the stage this year.

The resident performer from Mary’s Poppin in Adelaide adds more glitz, glam and campery to the already incredible lineup.

Paul Wheeler Hosts an amazing main stage line up

Paul Wheeler is someone who has cemented himself as an iconic part of Big Gay Day, having hosted the main stage for several years.

The sassy brit leads a lineup of incredible talent that includes the annual Mega Drag show.

This annual performance features a huge array of Brisbane’s best drag performers all on stage together for one massive drag extravaganza.

Mega Drag 2024 will be presented by drag diva DJ Dolly Llama.

The main stage always features an array of impressive local talent, and this year Big Gay Day welcomes the award-winning and tantalising Briefs Factory.

Gold Coast singer Siala will make her Big Gay Day debut, and we can also look forward to performances by Alt.Brisbane and Point of Change x Rhythmology.

Throughout Big Gay Day, The Wickham will also host a series of local and international DJ’s including Tall Pall (UK), ENN, Beksis, Richie Lestrange, Jarred Baker, Tiny, Galleon, Sammy, Zain and Lilly Street.

Category is: Wickham Of Oz

Each year The Wickham is outfitted alongside Big Gay Day’s annual theme, with partygoers encouraged to dress up.

This year, we’re going all the way to Oz.To celebrate our fabulous community as friends of Dorothy, the 2024 theme is The Wickham of Oz.

So dust off your ruby red slippers, grab your picnic basket and your besties and get ready to follow the rainbow brick road all the way to the Wickham Hotel.

The party continues!

They say all good things must come to an end, but that rule doesn’t apply to Big Gay Day.

As the main stage winds down, the Poof Doof after party comes to life!

From 9pm, Poof Doof kicks off upstairs at The Wickham for a night of dancing and good times.

With free entry for all Big Gay Day ticket holders, you can continue to party the night away until you’ve worn out those ruby slippers.

The Poof Doof after party will feature Melbourne talent Jimi The Kween & Argonaut plus locals Richie Lestrange, Jesse Boyd & Galleon.

Not to mention roving performances from Gogo Bumhole, Pisces, Asphyixia, Charlie love, Zelphie Mann and Bizzi Body.

Last-release tickets are available to purchase online now!

Big Gay Day kicks off on Sunday, May 5 at The Wickham Hotel, Fortitude Valley.

For more information head to biggayday.com.au