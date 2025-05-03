RuPaul’s Drag Race Reveals Iconic Guest Judge Lineup & New Format In All Stars 10 Trailer

The tenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is turning out to be one of the most anticipated debuts of the franchise.

Fans have been clamouring for more details of the season ever since rumours started swirling last year.

Now the latest trailer has revealed some of the hottest new judges for the season and more sneak peeks at the new format.

Drag Race All Stars 10: a sickening lineup of guest judges

The tenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is just around the corner, with the two-part debut ready to drop on May 9.

After keeping us waiting for far too long, World of Wonder recently revealed the 18 returning queens ready to fight it out for the crown.

Now, the latest trailer for the upcoming season has revealed an absolutely sickening lineup of guest judges for the season.

It wouldn’t be Drag Race without RuPaul of course, but joining the legendary queen is Michelle Visage who will again be joined by Ross Matthews, Carson Kressley and TS Madison. However given the number of regular seats on the panel, it can be safe to say this trio may be rotating judging seats again this season.

Other judges revealed in the trailer include Jamal Sims and Law Roach.

Appearing as a guest judge this season is none other than Buffy The Vampire Slayer herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and she’ll also be joined by Oscar nominee Colman Domingo and rapper Ice Spice.

Some of the other huge stars making their appearance in the work room this season are Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, as well as the iconic Chappell Roan.

They are also joined by Susanne Bartsch, Kate Beckinsale, Adam Shankman, Mayan Lopez and Devery Jacobs.

A new ‘tournament-style’ format for season 10

The trailer also teases the new format of 18 queens competing in three brackets, working their way towards the semi finals.

This tournament-style format will see the 18 queens divided into three teams of six that will all compete separately for the crown, revealed as the pink, purple and orange brackets.

Each group of six will compete across three episodes per group.

At the end of the three episodes it has been reported that the three queens with the most points will proceed to the final nine, the last stage of the competition.

The final stage of the competition will take place across two more episodes before reaching the grand finale smack down for the crown. However, it is not clear just how many queens will be eliminated in those two episodes.

The 18 queens included in this seasons competition included fourth time competitor Ginger Minj, as well as third time competitors Aja, Cynthia Lee Fontaine and Jorgeous.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10’s full cast list

The full list of queens competing in All Stars 10 is below.

Bracket One (Orange)

Deja Skye (S14)

Irene the Alien (S15)

Olivia Lux (S13)

Bosco (S14)

Phoenix (S3)

Aja (S9, AS3)

Bracket Two (Pink)

Kerri Colby (S14)

Nicole Paige Brooks (S2)

Lydia B Collins (S17)

Mistress Isabelle Brooks (S15)

Tina Burner (S13)

Jorgeous (S14, AS9)

Bracket Three (Purple)

Acid Betty (S8)

Denali (S13)

Alyssa Hunter (S14)

Ginger Minj (S7, AS2, AS6)

Cynthia Lee Fontaine (S8 & 9)

Daya Betty (S14)