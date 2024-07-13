All Stars 10 Rumoured Format Change Is Huge For Drag Race

With the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 imminent the rumour mill has gone into overdrive about the production of All Stars 10.

It seems there is no end to the ever expanding Drag Race universe and in response it appears producers are attempting to up the ante.

That’s if the rumour mill is to be believed.

All Stars 10 rumoured to have major format shake up

It seems we really have hit peak Drag Race in 2024.

This year alone has already seen Season 16 crown a winner in Nymphia Wind as well as Tia Kofi snatching the crown on Uk Vs The World Season Two. Coupled with the upcoming Canada Vs The World Season Two, the much anticipated Drag Race Down Under Season Four and a highly anticipated Global All Stars, there really is no stopping the RuPaul empire.

Despite the already populous year of Drag Race, with the door not even closed on All Stars 9, rumour has it that All Stars 10 has already gone into production.

Drag Race super sleuths have trawled the internet for disappearing queens and pieced together information from loose lipped production staff to reveal what could be a major change to the popular format.

Whilst All Stars 7 & 9 both received positive feedback to their seasons featuring less contestants and no eliminations, it seems All Stars 10 is throwing that all out the window.

Reddit users have speculated, according to their sources, that instead of eight contestants as featured in All Stars 9, it will instead feature 18 contestants vying for the crown.

But it’s not just the number of queens that is catching peoples interest.

If rumours are to be believed the season will see these queens split into groups of six who will each compete in three “knock out” episodes.

It is speculated that the first three episodes will feature group one competing with one queen going home each episode and the remaining three queens returning in episode ten.

Similarly episodes 4 – 6 and 7 – 9 are expected to follow the same format, leaving just 9 queens to unite in episode ten and continue on to fight for the crown.

It’s a unique take on the format that will certainly inject new life to the All Stars format which has seen many changes applied to it over the course of the first 9 seasons.

But who will be competing?

While everything remains rumours and speculation at this point, Reddit has maintained a relatively solid list of potential contenders for all Stars 10, with some interesting inclusions.

Raising some eyebrows in particular are three time competitor Ginger Minj who is rumoured to return for her fourth attempt at the crown after falling short in All Stars 6.

Most surprisingly is the rumoured addition of All Stars 9 competitor Jorgeous. If included in the competition she will be the first queen to compete in back to back all stars seasons.

The rumoured cast list is also incredibly heavy with queens returning from season 14.

See the full list of rumoured queens for All stars 10 below, as the season is still in production none of these names are confirmed and many on this list are subject to change.

Phoenix (S3)

Ginger Minj (S7, AS2, AS6)

Acid Betty (S8)

Derrick Barry (S8, AS5)

Aja (S9, AS3)

Gigi Goode (S12)

Denali (S13)

Olivia Lux (S13)

Tina Burner (S13)

Alyssa Hunter (S14)

Maddy Morphosis (S14)

Kerri Colby (S14)

Deja Skye (S14)

Jorgeous (S14, AS9)

Bosco (S14)

Daya Betty (S14)

Irene the Alien (S15)

Salina EsTitties (S15)

Mistress Isabelle Brooks (S15)