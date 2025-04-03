Trans Woman Arrested For Washing Hands In Women’s Bathroom In Florida

Trans woman Marcy Rheintgen has become the first known person arrested under Florida’s controversial transgender bathroom ban after using a women’s restroom in the state Capitol in protest.

Marcy Rheintgen, a 20 year old student from Illinois, was taken into custody by Florida Capitol police on March 19 after washing her hands in a women’s bathroom.

Her arrest was made under HB 1521, a 2023 law that criminalises the use of sex-segregated facilities by trans individuals based on their assigned sex at birth.

Marcy Rheintgen arrested for anti-trans bathroom protest

According to the Miami Herald, Rheintgen had deliberately informed state officials in advance of her intention to use the women’s bathroom in an act of protest against the law.

In letters sent to officials, she included a photograph of herself and expressed her opposition to the legislation informing them of when and where she would be using the bathroom.

“I know that you know in your heart that this law is wrong and unjust,” she wrote.

“I know that you know in your heart that transgender people are human too, and you can’t arrest us away.”

On the day of her protest, she was reportedly met by two officers outside the restroom who attempted to dissuade her from entering.

However, she proceeded to enter the facility, leading to her arrest.

She was charged with second-degree trespassing, a misdemeanour offence that carries a potential sentence of up to 60 days in jail. She was released after 24 hours in custody.

Speaking to the Miami Herald, Rheintgen said she had not anticipated actually being arrested as a result of her protest.

“Everything that is politics seems very abstract and philosophical from far away. This is the first time it’s really affected me. I got arrested and I got sent to jail because of Gov. (Ron) DeSantis’ policies — like that’s crazy, that’s crazy!”

Florida’s HB 1521 was enacted alongside the state’s expansion of the controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, formally known as the Parental Rights in Education Act.

The expansion now prohibits classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity up until eighth grade and restricts teachers to using only the pronouns listed on a student’s birth certificate.