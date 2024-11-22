AOC Slams Republican Who’s Banned Trans Senator From Bathrooms

AOC has condemned the recent Republican ban on transgender people from using the bathrooms that match their gender identities, which was announced on Wednesday 20- the Trans Day of Resistance, no less.

“All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings – such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms – are reserved for individuals of that biological sex,” Mike Johnson said in a statement, which he then followed up with the classic transphobic dogwhistle of “women deserve women’s only spaces.”

The instigator behind this nonsense is Republican Nancy Mace from South Carolina who, earlier this week, began campaigning to ban house members and employees from using the bathrooms designated for the opposite biological sex. The reason? The election of Sarah McBride who will be the first openly trans member of Congress when she takes office in January.

McBride, posted on X that earlier in the week that this was a “blatant attempt from right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing.”

She has since followed up with another statement saying “I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families.”

AOC had some words for the Republicans

While McBride has been measured in her responses (lest she draw the ire of yet another Republican with too much time on their hands), AOC is not one to hold back, and a video of her thoughts has been going viral.

I think @AOC’s argument about transgender bathroom bans is…pretty much perfect pic.twitter.com/74EGreYrcd — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) November 21, 2024

“What Nancy Mace and what Speaker Johnson are doing is endangering all women and girls. Because if you ask them what is your plan on how to enforce this, they won’t come up with an answer. What this inevitably results in is women and girls who are primed with assault because people are gonna want to check their private parts suspecting who is trans, who is cis, who is doing what.”

“And frankly, all it does is allow these Republicans to go around and bully any woman who isn’t wearing a skirt because they think she might not look “woman” enough. People have a right to express themselves, to dress how they want, and to be who they are. And if a woman doesn’t look woman enough to a Republican, they want to be able to inspect her genitals to use a bathroom. It’s disgusting.”

She’s followed up with an absolutely brutal tweet that takes down not only the Republican party, but the new President-elect, too.