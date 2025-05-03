Tattoo Artist Offers To Cover Harry Potter Tattoos For Free In Wake Of Anti-Trans Supreme Court Ruling

In the wake of the UK Supreme Court’s recent ruling that legally defines “woman” as exclusively cisgender women, a tattoo artist has started offering free cover-ups for Harry Potter tattoos.

The decision, which has been widely criticised by LGBTQIA+ advocates, has intensified scrutiny of author J.K. Rowling’s support for anti-transgender initiatives.

Helena Gifford, who operates Hella Tattoos in Brighton in the UK, initiated the offer after learning that Rowling had financially supported the group behind the legal challenge.

“I saw a post that JK Rowling had funded the ruling, and I got really annoyed,” Gifford told Brighton news outlet The Argus.

“I thought that if I had a Harry Potter tattoo, I would want to get it covered.”

The UK Supreme Court’s ruling, delivered on 16 April, concluded that the terms “man”, “woman”, and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 refer exclusively to biological sex, thereby excluding transgender individuals from legal recognition in various different contexts.

This decision has prompted several British sporting bodies, including the Football Association’s recent ban on transgender women playing women’s football.

Rowling’s financial support for the group behind the legal challenge has intensified calls for a boycott of the Harry Potter franchise.

“It’s really difficult,” Gifford said, on the idea of being able to separate the art from the artist. “To some extent it can be true of old art if they’re dead and not currently hurting anyone, but JK Rowling’s money has come directly from Harry Potter and it’s so hard to separate – that’s what is funding this campaign.

“I loved Harry Potter as a kid and I’m still fond of it. I would still read and enjoy it, but I would never do anything to promote or fund it.”

Gifford’s initiative has garnered significant attention, with over 50 enquiries received and several cover-ups completed free of charge. She notes that many of these tattoos are substantial and dark, making them challenging to conceal. “It’s not a nice thing to have to deal with and if I were trans, I can imagine it being really upsetting,” she said.

Gifford’s offer coincided with Harry Potter Day on May 2, commemorating the fictional Battle of Hogwarts. She shared an Instagram reel featuring a stencil reading “F**K TERFS. Free Harry Potter coverups.”

Instead of payment, Gifford encourages clients and allies to donate to a GoFundMe campaign supporting Trans Pride Brighton. The fundraiser has already amassed £361.

Gifford says she has received some hate, but the overall reaction has been really positive.

“Some people in the comments have been getting defensive about their own Harry Potter tattoos or bigots have been getting mad but overall, the reaction has been positive,” she said.

The UK Supreme Court‘s ruling has already had far-reaching implications, including the exclusion of trans women from playing sport at various levels, policies allowing male officers to strip-search trans women in custody, and more.

