Doechii & Rebecca Black Among Queer Artists On Spilt Milk Fest’s 2025 Lineup

Spilt Milk dropped its 2025 lineup this morning, and Australia is set for a healthy dose of queer excellence this December.

Grammy-award winning artist and iconic bisexual Doechii is one of the headliners for the tour, alongside Kendrick Lamar, following his insane set at the Superbowl Halftime show earlier this year.

Also flying over from the US is DJ Sara Landry and Rebecca Black- yes, that Rebecca Black- who will be joining Australian acts Sofia Isella and Mia Wrey.

Spilt Milk will travel around Australia across two weekends in early December, making stops in Ballarat, Perth, Canberra, and the Gold Coast.

It remains to be seen whether Doechii, Kendrick, or any of the other scheduled artists will be folding their Spilt Milk dates into solo tours, as headliners Dom Dolla and Post Malone did when they were here in 2023.

A welcome revival

The lineup announcement has proved to brighten the spirits of the Australian live music scene, which has been struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and cost of living crisis.

Spilt Milk had previously cancelled its 2024 events, making the announcement by dropping several memes on Instagram in.

“Sorry pookies, we couldn’t get you the Spilt Milk you deserve this year,” the caption read. “Sooo imma dip for a bit and come back when I can make all ur dreams come true”.

The festival hasn’t made any statement about its absence last year, though it’s thought to be due to rising production costs and shrinking ticket sales.

Last month, the NSW government attempted to stem the stream of cancellations, announcing $500,000 worth of funding towards Lost Paradise, Listen Out, Yours and Owls, Field Day and Bluesfest.

“The post Covid era has been a financial nightmare for music festivals in NSW,” said John Graham, Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy.

“We can’t afford to lose that cultural experience because the festivals can’t afford to pay their rising bills.”

Spilt Milk tickets go on sale May 9, with pre-sales from May 8.