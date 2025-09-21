New South Park Episode Delayed Amidst Charlie Kirk Controversy

Michael James
September 21, 2025
New South Park Episode Delayed Amidst Charlie Kirk Controversy
Image: Image: South Park/Comedy Central

Creators of the hit comedy South Park have made a rare public statement following the delay of their most recent episode.

The delay comes amidst the continued fallout of the Charlie Kirk shooting in the US that has ignited fresh debates about free speech after Jimmy Kimmel was cancelled over his comments this week.

With South Park recently taking aim at Kirk weeks before his murder many are speculating the delay may be related to the incident.

South Park faces mysterious delay

South Park creators are no strangers to controversy with series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker mercilessly taking aim at countless public figures in recent years.

Over 27 seasons of the hit show they have taken aim at everyone from Jennifer Lopez, to Barbara Streisand, Princess Diana, Steve Irwin and a continued several season long parody of Donald Trump.

When season 27 debuted this year creators again took aim at Donald Trump as they depicted the president in a gay relationship with Satan, in what has become an over arching narrative for the season as they ask viewers “Is Donald Trump fucking Satan?”

However in a recent episode of the series titled Got A Nut, Eric Cartman is seen sending up Charlie Kirk when he becomes a “Master Debater.”

At the time Kirk himself responded to the episode with good humour “honestly, my first reaction was that I kinda laughed,” he said in an interview.

However after he was shot and killed in the following weeks, many people had called for the show to be cancelled.

In response Comedy Central have pulled the episode from their repeat lineup.

Now the shows creators have announced an unexpected delay in the latest episode that was due out on September 17.

“Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done,” Stone and Parker said in a statement on social media.

“This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

It’s not clear if the announcement was in response to the dramas surrounding Kirk, however many have pointed to the coincidental timing of the announcement.

South Park has long been known for making their episodes on a short turn around time in order to keep up with current events with many episodes being changed at the last minute to include current issues in the news.

Fans will have to wait until September 24 to see the latest episode, which many are expecting to acknowledge the murder of Kirk following the delay as speculation mounts about the reason for the delay.

 

