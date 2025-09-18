Chappell Roan To Headline Laneway 2026

The long-awaited Laneway 2026 setlist dropped this morning in what may be their hottest lineup in the festival’s whole 21 year history.

Chappell Roan, your favourite artist’s favourite artist, lesbian drag queen extraordinaire and pop’s girl of the moment, is headlining, which is an absolutely incredible get for the cult-favourite festival.

Chappell was last Down Under for three shows across Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane at the end of 2022, only a couple months before she released Good Luck Babe and gave that groundbreaking performance at Coachella that really put her in the spotlight. She’ll be bringing a Laneway-exclusive 90-minute show across Australia and New Zealand, in what is bound to be the live music highlight of the summer.

Joining the lineup from across the seas are Wolf Alice, Role Model, PinkPantheress and Wet Leg, who’ve all had an amazing year of new releases.

Do you hear wedding bells?

In big news for soft indie lesbians, Lucy Dacus will also be gracing the Laneway stages, off the back of her latest album Forever Is A Feeling, which was essentially a love letter to Dacus’ partner and fellow Boygenius member, Julian Baker.

Dacus has been touring across North America and Europe these last few months, and iconically became legally officiated so she can literally marry couples at her shows. So lesbians, if you’ve been thinking about getting down on one knee for the girl of your dreams, now is the time- fingers crossed Dacus will be joining fans in holy matrimony for Laneway, too.

Of course, there’s a hefty list of locals on the lineup too, including Blusher, Shady Nasty, Djanaba, and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, who won an ARIA for their debut album I Love You last year.

Laneway 2025 was the festival’s biggest (and probably gayest!) season yet, with headliner Charli XCX fresh off a BRAT summer, with other artists such as Clairo, BICEP, Beabadoobee, Olivia Dean, and Remi Wolf drawing more than 200,000 fans. Might 2026 be even bigger??

Presale opens next Tuesday- Godspeed queers, getting those tickets will be like the Hunger Games.

Laneway 2026

Thursday, February 5th (18+)

Western Springs, Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau

Saturday, February 7th (16+)

Southport Sharks, Gold Coast/Yugambeh Jagun

Sunday, February 8th (16+)

Centennial Park, Sydney/Gadigal & Bidjigal

Friday, February 13th (16+)

Flemington Park, Melbourne/Wurundjeri Biik

Saturday, February 14th (16+)

Adelaide Showgrounds, Adelaide/Kaurna Yerta

Sunday, February 15th (16+)

Arena Joondalup, Perth/Whadjuk Boodjar

Pre-sale opens Tuesday, September 23 with staggered release times across each city. General on-sale follows on Wednesday, September 24 from 10am AEST. Click here for more details.