Glee Star Chord Overstreet Reveals He Did A Full Frontal Shoot For Playgirl

Chord Overstreet, one of the stars of the hit show Glee has revealed details of a spicy photoshoot he completed during his time on the show.

During a reunion episode of Celebrity Weakest Link with his co-stars he revealed just how much he got paid for it.

But despite the shoot going ahead, the images have never been released and the gays are officially out to find them.

Chord Overstreet bares it all for Playgirl

Ever since Glee burst onto our screens in 2009 it caught the attention of audiences around the world.

Not only did the catchy songs and ridiculous story lines capture the minds and heart of a generation, so did the cast.

While some cast members, Kurt (Chris Colfer) & Blaine (Darren Criss) and Britney (Heather Morris) and Santana (Naya Rivera) were beacons of representation for the queer community, others stood out for different reasons.

Since his first appearance on screen in season two Chord Overstreet had the attention of the world for his striking looks.

The blonde haired, blue eyed model, affectionately dubbed “trouty mouth” by some of the other characters was as hit with viewers, leading to him somehow appearing in a minimal clothing in multiple episodes.

In fact it seemed his character Sam appeared shirtless more often than he did fully clothed.

Regardless Overstreet proved popular enough that he became a permanent cast member in season four, remaining with the show until it concluded.

Recently Overstreet and some of his cast members joined Jane Lynch, current host of the celebrity edition of The Weakest Link.

During the episode he revealed that the attention for his looks reached such a peak that he took up a very lucrative offer from Playgirl magazine and the gays are absolutely frothing to see the photos.

Host Jane Lynch asked the actor about a certain offer he received during his time touring with Glee and the answer caught everyone by surprise.

“You got a $100,000 offer at the time Chord, what was that for?” she queried.

“I got asked to do a full front spread in Playgirl” he revealed, much to the shock of his co-stars.

“We shot it and the images were so…”

“You did shoot it?” Lynch interjected.

“You actually shot it?” chimed in Amber Riley.

“We shot it, we filmed it” he confirmed.

“I pocketed the money” he said “and it was the biggest issue that they had ever had, preorders, presales and then my publicist pulled it off the rack, so, it’s out there, it’s out there somewhere” he revealed.

In response, Jane Lynch gave the gays of the world a mission “America, I’m giving you a task” she said.

“This is your mission, you should you choose to accept it.”

“Find those Playgirls!”

someone find the unreleased Chord Overstreet full frontal Playgirl photoshoot NOWWW pic.twitter.com/bXdaVJsud9 — Jericho (@itsjerichos) September 17, 2025

Obviously the gays have risen to the occasion at the request of Lynch, responding in droves online in their quest to find the lost images of Chord Overstreet.

I wonder which will get released first: the Epstein files or the Playgirl photos of Chord Overstreet. I know which one I’m hoping for… @chordoverstreet release those photo. #Please #ChordOverstreet. pic.twitter.com/Z7kf5Ydf8Y — CountVista ® 🔞🏳️‍🌈 (@Count_Vista) September 18, 2025

WHY AM I NOT STILL SEEING THE PLAYGIRL SPREADS OF CHORD OVERSTREET??? — Znarfieee (@znarfieee) September 16, 2025

chord overstreet shot a full frontal cover of playgirl and it never came out???? the gleek controversy on tumblr would have been crazy — beck (@billieroan) September 16, 2025

GIVE ME THE CHORD OVERSTREET PLAYGIRL SHOOT PLEASE — beth MET TIMOTHEE (@GATSBYCHALAMET) September 17, 2025