Turtle Cove Celebrates All Male Nude Week This May

Australia’s only LGBTQIA+ resort, Turtle Cove, is getting ready to kick off their next exciting event, All Male Nude week.

The week-long celebration is part of a series of fantastic events in the venues annual calendar.

It follows their successful easter celebrations as they continue to recover from the devastating Christmas cyclones.

A long road to recovery for Turtle Cove

It’s hard to believe that only a few short months ago Turtle Cove was completely blocked off from the world.

After cyclones tore through Cairns with devastating ferocity lands forced road closures on both sides of the venue.

Staff were left stranded at the venue, with no power and dwindling supplies for two weeks as recovery crews attempted to clear the roads.

After finally being able to welcome visitors back again it has been a long road to recovery for the iconic venue.

However Easter celebrations saw the venue back in full swing as guests flocked to the picturesque venue from around the country and across the globe.

Guests partied over the long weekend, enjoying nights of dancing, DJ’s and delicious food.

The event was a great launch pad for the venue as they rebuild and a great opportunity to begin their annual events calendar.

All Male Nude Week

The All Male Nude Week is an iconic part of the annual events schedule at Turtle Cove.

Each year visitors flock to Cairns from around the country and overseas to relax and enjoy the space with like minded individuals.

From May 6 to May 13 guests are invited to this relaxed mens only social event.

“Join us for an unforgettable week of sun, sand, and freedom as we celebrate the beauty of the male form and the joy of self-expression” the invite reads.

“From relaxing on our private beach to indulging in the hot tub, enjoying cocktails by the pool, and working up a sweat in our gym, there’s something for everyone at Turtle Cove Beach Resort.”

“And during Nude Week, we’ll be celebrating the beauty of the male body.”

Guests are invited for a week of freedom, fun and relaxation and reminded that they can attend solo, with their partner or even book in with a group of friends to enjoy the week.

As much as everyone loves a good week of relaxing, the event will of course finish off with another iconic Turtle Cove party.

On Friday May 11 the party kicks off from 8:30pm with DJ GLENNW on the decks for guests to celebrate late into the night.

Don’t forget Turtle Cove has a host of other events scheduled for the year including:

All Male Nude Week: May 6 – 13

Uniform Party: April 26

Poolside Full Moon Party: June 22, July 20 & November 16

INXSIVE Live Band: September 14

Kings Birthday Long Weekend: October 7

Pride Pool Party: October 19

Orphan’s Christmas: December 23

For more information email [email protected]