Sam Kerr Won’t Be At Paris Olympics, ACL Injury To Blame

Matildas captain Sam Kerr won’t be headed to the Paris Olympics in July, having officially been ruled out of the squad while she recovers from a serious ACL injury.

The unfortunate news came this morning from Football Australia, who confirmed that Kerr would remain on the sidelines as she continues to recover from her injury, meaning that she will not be available for the 2024 Paris Games.



After Kerr sustained the injury in January, serious doubts were cast on her ability to play for the Matildas at this year’s Olympic games.

Though the possibility that Kerr would play with the team had been left open, today’s announcement of the Matildas squad ahead of two friendly games against China’s team officially dashed those dreams for the beloved captain.

Long-time goalkeeper and veteran Matilda Lydia Williams shared words of support for Kerr, saying: “We want Sam to be as fit and healthy as she can, and for her that’s taking her time with this major injury.

“[Sam’s] in rehab right now and that’s the most important thing that she focuses on. The Matildas fever [means] that we all really support each other … [and] that’s what we’re doing now — supporting her in the best way that we can but making sure that the whole squad is in a good way going forward.”

In the meantime, Kerr will continue to recover at her current home club, the UK’s Chelsea FC. She has recently returned to playing for the club, while still slowly recovering from such a hefty injury.

It’s expected that the squad for the upcoming friendly games in Adelaide against China’s Steel Roses will be reflective of the Matildas lineup for the Paris Olympics.