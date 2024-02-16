Queensland Queer Resort Turtle Cove Recovers After Cairns Cyclones

Nestled in Far North Queensland is Australia’s only LGBTQIA+ resort, Turtle Cove Beach Resort, a beautiful haven for our community to come together, relax and enjoy themselves.

This unique and wonderful adults only venue is located between Cairns and Port Douglas, boasting their own private beach, on site restaurant, bar, pool and adjacent private nude beach, Turtle Cove is the perfect escape for the LGBTQIA+ traveller.

However after the recent cyclones hit Cairns in January this year, escape was the last thing the staff at Turtle Cove were able to do.

Turtle Cove isolated for twelve days

As tropical cyclone Jasper smashed the shores of Far North Queensland staff at the venue awoke to find the devastation had left them cut off from the world, without power and water.

Roads in and out Turtle Cove were blocked due to impassable landslides leaving managers Nathan and Julian trapped on site to attempt to clean up the damage.

It was twelve days until power and water was restored to the venue. It was an incredibly trying time, manager Nathan Bonneau-Plassa tells the Star Observer, but they are determined to forge ahead.

“The resort is still here, we are ‘still queer’ and we are needing to receive your support up here in the North, where the sun shines every day! When a community derived businesses goes through such testing times it’s not always easy to ask for support but its a necessity to keep our doors open for our family and continue to provide a safe space for ALL.”

As the rest of the region attempts to return to normalcy Turtle Cove is is opening their doors again and inviting everyone to help support them in getting back on track by attending their upcoming events.

“Support is what the region now needs to get on their feet,” he says, “especially a small LBGTQIA+ venue such as Turtle Cove Beach Resort. Let’s get together, show our support.”

Party at Turtle Cove

With Mardi Gras celebrations kicking off much further south Turtle Cove is inviting party goers to keep the vibe going and head on up for their post Mardi Gras celebrations.

From March 3rd – 10th they will host their post Mardi Gras week celebrations with days of relaxation by the beach and evening parties with your fellow travellers, culminating in their Friday night pool party on the 8th of March.

The Wet & Wild pool party will be a night of celebration and pure fabulousness as guests party poolside with energetic music, vibrant colours and the best of company.

All Male Nude Week

Following the Mardi Gras celebrations Turtle Cove will prepare for one of their biggest annual events taking place in May, their all Male Nude Week.

Taking place from May 6th to 13th like minded men from around the country visit Turtle Cove in a relaxing, safe and welcoming environment where men can be themselves.

The week is about connection, acceptance and celebration and is a truly liberating and wonderful week to experience.

For more information or to make a booking head to www.turtlecove.com.au