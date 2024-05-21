MP Harriet Shing Announces $800k In Grants For Victoria’s LGBT Community

Victoria’s Minister for Equality, the Hon. Harriet Shing, has announced that $800,000 in grants will be delivered to LGBTQI+ organisations across Victoria.

As a part of the new LGBTIQA+ Sector Strengthening (LSS) grants program, 12 different LGBTQI+ organisations and groups have been announced as recipients of grant money.

The grant money is said to be for services who support diverse groups within the community, and to assist with expanding LGBTQI+ services to regional areas.

“Now more than ever, it’s important we are supporting Victorian LGBTIQA+ groups and organisations to connect and thrive as we continue our work to ensure that in Victoria, equality is not negotiable,” said Harriet Shing.

Shing, who Victoria’s MP for the Labor MP for the Eastern Victoria Region, celebrated the announcement as a part of IDAHOBIT 2024.

Speaking to Star Observer, Minister Shing said:

“It’s so important to provide support to organisations that help LGBTIQA+ people all over the state to connect, and to access services, opportunities and pride.

“As LGBTIQA+ people we know only too well the experience of loneliness, disadvantage, or powerlessness, and these grants are helping to create safe, inclusive, positive, and evidence-based outcomes.

“I’m determined to continue our nation-leading work in LGBTIQA+ equality, and to partnering with these wonderful organisations as we implement our ten year strategy, Pride In Our Future. “

Recipients of VIC Labor’s LGBTIQA+ Sector Strengthening grants

The recipients of grant money include:

Switchboard – Rainbow Community Angels Project

Switchboard will use funding to expand their Rainbow Community Angels service through workshops for LGBTIQA+ community and allies. They will train additional Angels, offer consultations, coordinate mobilisations, and present two impact reports to share successful strategies and tools.

Transcend – Stronger Families for Healthier Trans Futures

Transcend will use funding to establish a drop-in peer support space at the Royal Children Hospital’s Gender Service, translate resources into languages other than English, and engage a consultant to support their development of training modules for their fee-for-service business model.

Thorne Harbour Health – Come Together: An LGBTIQA+ Women’s Health Hub

Thorne Harbour Health will use funding to develop a centralised online hub for LGBTIQA+ women’s health that offers support, connection and referrals, has a curated repository of information and resources, and provides information on culturally safe services.

Victorian Pride Centre – Telling it with Pride: Speakers Program (TiPS Program)

Victorian Pride Centre will use funding to launch the Telling it with Pride: Speakers Program (TiPS Program). This initiative is aimed at empowering and amplifying LGBTIQA+ voices through a co-designed, three-month mentorship program, with the goal to create a VPC Speakers Directory.

Many Coloured Sky – Building Statewide Support for LGBTIQA+ Refugees and Asylum Seekers

Many Coloured Sky will use funding to work with LGBTIQA+ refugees and asylum seekers living in peri-urban and regional communities across Victoria, particularly in regions. The program will deliver mental health and peer support services, create information resources and support community engagement.

Melbourne Queer Film Festival – Capacity Building and Expansion Program

Melbourne Queer Film Festival will use funding to employ a seasonal Marketing and Fundraising Coordinator to support the growth and expansion of the online MQFF+ platform to regional and rural communities.

Flat Out – Beyond Bricks and Bars – Rapid Response Project

Flat Out will use funding to launch the Rapid Response Project, a program to work with early intervention services for trans and gender diverse people in the criminal justice system.

Rural Pride Australia – Rural LGBTIQA+ Community Safety Project

Rural Pride Australia will use funding to create a co-designed LGBTIQA+ regional community safety framework, resources and practice model to respond to rising anti-LGBTIQA+ hate and vilification. The framework and resources will be underpinned by an online Community of Practice.

Zoe Belle Gender Collective (auspiced by Thorne Harbour Health) – Transfemme Expansion Project

Zoe Belle Gender Collective will use funding to extend their Transfemme project for an additional 12 months, a website and resource series that promotes healthier relationships between trans women and cisgender men.

Inclusive Rainbow Voices (auspiced by Drummond Street Services), Strengthening Inclusive Rainbow Voices

Inclusive Rainbow Voices will use funding to employ a Senior Project and Policy Officer to support the growth and sustainability of the organisation and position themselves as the peak body for LGBTIQA+ people with disability.

Transgender Victoria – Reaching New Communities

Transgender Victoria will use funding to expand the operations of their new Affirmation Station site and support the expansion of the organisation’s network and operations into regional and rural Victoria.

Gippsland Pride Initiative – Empowering Gippsland LGBTQIA+ Progress

Gippsland Pride Initiative will use funding to hire a LGBTIQA+ Community and Programs manager to support the implementation of their Rainbow Brick Road report, provide admin support, expand the organisation’s ability to connect with community and deliver support services, and reduce volunteer fatigue.

You can read more about the LGBTIQA+ Sector Strengthening (LSS) grants and the recipients here.