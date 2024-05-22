The Dog Haus Pup Pride

Jasmine Simmons
May 22, 2024
Image: Dog Haus Pup Pride from Instagram @hausofsavvy

The fabulous Haus of Savvy is taking over Stonewall in June to keep the pride movement up and running. The Dog Haus Pup Pride for Sydney Pride Festival 2024 is all about diversity, inclusion, and celebrating the puppy within us all.

Tracks by DJ Loo-E and DJ George Roussos will be playing through the night for all to enjoy. Get trained, geared up, and ready to bork out loud with Haus of Savvy this Pride Month. 

Haus of Savvy also presents ‘Chaps’ on the 9th of June in the Stonewall upstairs cocktail bar. This is a night to let loose and wear your best leather.

It’s time to get kinky at Stonewall for Pride 2024. For more information, click here. 

When: Sunday, June 2, 2024, from 5 pm – 10 pm

Where: Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford St, Darlinghurst

