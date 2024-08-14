Global All Stars Queen Bares It All On Onlyfans Ahead Of Season Launch

There’s a lot to love about the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars and German queen Tessa Testicle has given us one more reason to get excited.

The German competitor has joined a slew of other Drag Race alum now providing some very NSFW content on Onlyfans.

Tessa Testicle reveals all ahead of Global All Stars

With the launch of Global All Stars set for this Friday all eyes are on the twelve queens set to compete from franchises around the world.

Joining beloved queens like Alyssa Edwards and Kween Kong are ten other queens who all made an impact on their seasons globally.

One of which is Germany’s own Tessa Testicle.

Having placed 8th on season one of Drag Race Germany the drag star made an impact both in an out of drag.

As she prepares for the global stage the queen took to Onlyfans to launch her side hustle last month, which until now has remained relatively PG.

However this week when posting on X (Twitter) she’s revealed there’s going to be a lot more happening on her page.

“Taken me a little while to get over myself but I finally posted pole” she posted online with a link to her subscription page.

You guys already know where you can find the uncropped version Link in bio 💕 pic.twitter.com/Zi7bO3htl0 — Tessa Testicle (@TessaTesticle) July 24, 2024

It’s not an uncommon move for Drag Race alum to take to the platform, much like the recent spate of Olympians who have signed up too.

Drag Race alum cashing in on OnlyFans

Tessa Testicle isn’t the only Drag Race star gathering attention for her Onlyfans content.

In fact some of the most recognisable faces from the franchise internationally have ben making a name for themselves on the platform for some time.

Drag Race UK star Gothy Kendoll has been a user of the platform sharing a range of very X rated content both before and after her time on UK Vs The World.

While Gothy has shared everything, Drag Race Season Six and All Stars Three alum Milk has also leveraged her fame for fans on the platform, however opts for more risque rather than x-rated content.

Arguably one of the most memorable faces from Drag Race US is that of Pearl, from Season Seven.

Pearl has also made use of her time to share everything and more with her fans, curating a very thirsty following.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mister pearl (@pearliaison)

Other Drag Race Alum getting in on the action include Gia Gunn (Season 6), Ariel Versace (Season 11), Scarlett Harlett (UK Season 3), Adore Delano (Season 6, All Stars 2), Dahlia Sin (Season 12), Willam (season 4) and Gala Varo (Mexico Season 1) who is also joining the Global All Stars cast.

