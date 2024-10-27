Thousands Strip Naked For LGBTQIA+ Community In Spencer Tunick Project

In a powerful display of unity, 5,500 individuals gathered in the nude on Brisbane’s Story Bridge for RISING TIDE this morning, a stunning large-scale art installation by renowned New York artist Spencer Tunick.

Presented by Brisbane Powerhouse as part of Melt Festival 2024, this work marks Tunick’s largest Australian installation to date, blending diversity, equity, and inclusion into a profound visual landscape.

Thousands bare it all for Spencer Tunick

Taking place early in the morning, RISING TIDE transformed the Story Bridge into a seamless human tapestry, flowing down to The Brisbane Riverwalk.

Tunick, who is celebrating 30 years of documenting the nude form in public spaces, captured the moment with a project that honours Brisbane/Magandjin’s LGBTQIA+ community and its allies.

Reflecting on the event, Tunick remarked, “This work on Brisbane’s Story Bridge and locations around it has been my most inclusive installation to date. 5,500 people is my largest Australian work so far and this one is very special because it celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.”

The installation drew participants from all walks of life who braved the spring morning for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

One participant shared, “I wanted to be a part of something bigger. I’ve gone through illnesses, and you just get to a point where so many people have seen your bits over the years that you just go why not?”

Another noted the diversity of the crowd, saying, “It’s really nice to see so many different body types – shapes, sizes and age groups. I came alone so it’s pretty fun to see that so many other people have braved it as well.”

RISING TIDE is part of a broader exhibition at Brisbane Powerhouse, with Tunick’s TIDE video projection running from 28 September to 10 November 2024.

This is Tunick’s first Australian gallery exhibition, showcasing a blend of vulnerability and resilience that underscores the spirit of Melt Festival’s celebration of queer art and ideas.

The final artwork from RISING TIDE will serve as a tribute to Brisbane’s vibrant community and commitment to inclusivity, and each participant will receive a print as a memento of this powerful artistic experience.

Prior to the event Drag Race icon Courtney Act took to the very top of the Story Bridge on Saturday morning to bare it all to promote the event.

The event is part of the huge Melt Festival celebration of queer arts and culture currently taking place in Brisbane now.