Jonathan Guilherme Bares It All On Cannes Red Carpet In Defiance Of New Rules

Jonathan Guilherme, star of I Only Rest in the Storm has turned heads on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend.

Despite new rules for dress code enforced by organisers which banned nudity at the event, Guilherme bared his behind.

Jonathan Guilherme debuts bare butt at Cannes

After a spate of near nude arrivals on the red carpet in recent years the Cannes Film Festival introduced their new rules this year.

The updated requirements banned both nudity on the red carpet as well as large obtrusive outfits which interrupt arrivals.

Their official website now reads “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival.”

“Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted. The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules.”

Despite the rules Jonathan Guilherme made quite the impression when he arrived for the Un Certain Regard category, the prestigious event that takes place outside of the main event and showcases new and emerging talent.

Guilherme arrived in a stunning floor length brown gown and walked the red carpet with his co-stars, however the back of the dress left little to the imagination.

Instead of a plunging neckline his dress was an open backed style that revealed his backside as he twirled and posed on the red carpet giving viewers a cheeky view in the process.

Despite breaching the new rules it appears organisers were willing to let it slide as he was allowed to continue on the red carpet and through to the main event.

Jonathan Guilherme stars in the upcoming film I Only Rest in the Storm directed by Portuguese filmmaker Pedro Pinho.

The film is about “a Portuguese environmental engineer [who] tries to navigate the tricky waters of being a white man in West Africa.”

Guilherme plays Gui a free-spirited, queer Brazilian man in the upcoming Portuguese film.

You can watch the trailer below.