Get Your Gleek On At The Wickham This May

It’s been fifteen years since the iconic singing sensation Glee hit our screens, so why not get your Gleek on and party with your fellow New Directions fans?

This May The Wickham will host the ultimate celebration of all things Glee with their 15th anniversary celebration.

So get ready to join the New Directions and hit the dance floor!

Get your Gleek on at The Wickham Hotel

Are you Brisbane’s biggest Gleek?

Get ready to prove it!

Presented by Call Me Maybe & Best of Both Worlds this night will celebrate all of the best musical covers that Glee delivered over six hectic seasons.

Whether you’re a Kurt and Blaine stan, a Britney and Santana fan or a Rachel Berry diva deck yourself out in your favourite Glee outfit and join the party.

Kicking off from 9pm you’ll be able to dance the night away to all of the hits that made this show unmissable.

Don’t miss out, first release tickets are already exhausted!

When: Saturday May 25

Where: The Wickham Hotel

Tickets: Second release available online now