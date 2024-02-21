Spice World The Movie Returning To Brisbane

Spice World The Movie was arguably one of our most iconic and hectic film memories of the late 90s.

Hot off the international success of the hit girl group, The Spice Girls, the film collected over $56 million dollars at the box office worldwide, firmly cementing their iconic status in pop culture history.

The film boasted some of the biggest names in entertainment including Meatloaf, Jennifer Saunders, Alan Cumming, Richard Fry and Elton John, just to name a few.

Although the film was nominated for a whopping seven Golden Raspberry Awards, it still has a place in cult cinema history.

Spice World returns to Brisbane

Now twenty years later you can relive all of the magic of Spice World with Baby, Ginger, Sporty, Scary and Posh in the comfort of the cinemas again.

The iconic New Farm Cinemas will host a spicy screening of the hit film on Sunday, March 17th at 4pm.

So if you’re ready to relive iconic fashion, ridiculous one liners and some of the best pop songs of the 90’s, this is the film for you.

When:Sunday March 17th, 4pm

Where: New Farm Cinemas

Tickets: Available online HERE