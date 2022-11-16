—

British musician Rod Stewart has become the latest celebrity to boycott the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which starts on November 20 and goes till December 18.

Stewart: It’s Not Right To Go

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Stewart, 77, revealed that he was offered a million dollars to perform, but turned it down.

“I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1 million, to play there 15 months ago. I turned it down. It’s not right to go. And the Iranians should be out too for supplying arms,” he said.

Earlier this week popstar Dua Lipa, 27, squashed rumours that she will be performing at the World Cup.

In an Instagram story, Lipa wrote, “There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar. I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform. I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.”

In October, while appearing on the podcast Not My Bagg, former Spice Girl Melanie C, AKA Sporty Spice, talked about her feelings on the World Cup. She also spoke about former bandmate, Victoria Beckham’s husband, David Beckham’s involvement in the World Cup.

Beckham controversially signed a £10 million deal to act as an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup.

“It’s really really difficult,” Melanie C said. “David is a friend of mine, and everybody has to make their own choices in these matters.

“Personally for me around it, because I’m an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. I feel very uncomfortable showing support for it.

“I understand that people want to talk about sport being able to change culture but I think when there is so much money involved, it’s tricky.”

British Comedian Joe Lycett Issues Challange to David Beckham

Recently British comedian Joe Lycett, who is pansexual, has challenged Beckham to pull out of the deal, even offering to donate £10,000 of his own money to charity, if he does.

In the video he said, “This is a message to David Beckham. I consider you, along with Kim Woodburn and Monty Don, to be a gay icon. You were the first premiership footballer to do shoots with gay magazines like Attitude, to speak openly about your gay fans, and you married a Spice Girl which is the gayest thing a human being can do.”

He went on to say, “If you end your relationship with Qatar I will donate 10 grand of my own money to charities that support queer people in football.

“However, if you do not I will throw the money into a shredder at midday next Sunday, just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup and stream it right here. Not just the money, but also your status as a gay icon will be shredded.”

Last month, Australian-born LGBTQI and human rights activist, Peter Tatchell called on football fans to boycott the 2022 WorldCup.

In a conversation with Star Observer, Tatchell said, “I encourage all football fans to boycott the World Cup. Anyone who goes there is playing into the hands of the Qatari regime.”