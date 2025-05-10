Katya Reveals She Turned Down All Stars While One Queen Was A No Show For Season Ten

One of the most popular stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Katya, has revealed that she has been approached to return to All Stars several times.

The All Stars performer made the revelation on a recent podcast with season four alumni William.

Her news also comes amid revelations that Maddy Morphosis dropped out of filming All Stars 10 at the very last minute.

Katya has declined to return to All Stars

With season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Tournament Of All Stars dropping this week there has been plenty of tea shared, with fan favourite Katya sharing her own this week.

Katya, otherwise known as Yekaterina Petrovna Zamolodchikova first appeared in season seven of the hit show where fans quickly fell in love with her.

After failing to make it to the finals she returned soon after for All Stars Two where she made quite the impression.

Despite making it all the way to the final she was ultimately beaten by the powerhouse of the season that was Alaska.

However despite some setbacks in her personal life over the years Katya has shot to international fame for her work with All Stars three winner, Trixie Mattel.

The pair have travelled the world and gained a legion of fans with many calling for both to return for another run on All Stars.

While Trixie has stated she has no desire to return to the show Katya has not revealed her position, up until now.

This week the quirky drag darling appeared on the Race Chaser podcast with Willam and Alaska where they discussed All Stars.

“I have been approached … I have been tapped” she said of appearing on another All Stars season.

“and I have RSVP’d in the negative multiple times” she revealed.

“I was either going to do a no-call, no-show,” she said.

“I was just going to agree to go and then not call and not show up. That’s c*nty” she joked.

Of course Willam, who’s not likely to get a return call piped up “You should send me. They won’t know.”

Maddy Morphosis didn’t turn up for filming season ten

While Katya was serving the tea on her return to All Stars, one returning queen was spilling it all about the current season ten.

Nicole Paige Brooks who is set to appear on the newest season which dropped overnight, decided to share some interesting tea on her cast mates.

Brooks, who originally appeared on season two, took to Instagram live as she prepared her makeup to chat with her fans.

Seemingly forgetting her non disclosure agreement, she went on to detail how one “heterosexual queen” had withdrawn from the competition at the last minute.

Given there has only been one heterosexual queen to appear on the show, it was evident she was speaking about season 14 queen, Maddy Morphosis.

Brooks said that production had “sent us a list of names and there was a girl on there, and we were getting ready to read this girl, and we got to the hotel – and she wasn’t there.”

She stated that the person was a “drag queen that is also a heterosexual.”

When they weren’t at the hotel production approached the queens with information on the replacement queen, season seventeen contestant Lydia B Kollins.

Nicole alleges production provided contestants with a laptop with footage of Kollins who had only just finished filming season seventeen.

“This is the person that is going to be here, they were on season 17″ they were told.

“They showed us videos, a couple of her runways, her reading Mistress. That’s how we met Lydia. On the internet,” she said.

She went on to explain that production wanted it to appear that the queens had already seen season seventeen, despite all details having been under wraps before they went in to film All Stars 10.

Lydia later revealed in an interview that she had been given just give days to prepare for her appearance on the show, having not even filmed the finale of season seventeen at the time.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Tournament Of All Stars is now airing on Stan in Australia.