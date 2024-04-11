Katya Zamolodchikova Admitting Herself To Rehab

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Katya Zamolodchikova, real name Brian McCook, has shared news that she’s going to rehab in an Instagram post.

“There’s a saying for the active alcoholic or drug addict that the trajectory of the life course has three possible outcomes: A) jail, B) institutions or C) death,” the drag queen said in her video.

“Unfortunately, I find myself squarely and firmly and quite uncomfortably in the B camp right now.”

“But, in an effort to make things good with you in the future, I gotta make things good for me right now.”

Katya has long been open about her struggles with addiction since her first appearance in the Drag Race franchise in 2009, and admitted herself to rehab following a serious relapse in 2018.

The announcement means that the remaining dates for Katya and Trixie Mattel’s ‘The Bald and the Beautiful’ live tour are set to be postponed.

Katya assured fans that any loss of money or rescheduled dates “will be rectified as swiftly and competently as possible. I gotta swiftly and competently rectify my ass right now.

“Thank you so much for your patience and compassion, and I hope you have a wonderful day.”

Support for Katya

The comments on Katya’s Instagram post are filled with outpourings of support for the drag star, praising her bravery in speaking up about her addiction and seeking help for it.

Drag Race All-Stars winner Shea Couleé shared words of support: “Sending you so much love and support. Thank you for being brave enough to share with us and tackle this obstacle face on. You are so incredible, and we’re all rooting for you 💖”

Canada’s Drag Race champion Priyanka said “rectify that ass Katya <3 we are ALL rooting for you!!!!” Darienne Lake encouraged Katya to take things one step at a time: “Have a great day today. And then tomorrow. But have the great day today first. Know that we love you every day. 💋”

Trixie and Katya’s touring company, Obsessed, also shared a statement of support for the drag queen. “When it comes to our talent, their mental health and physical well-being always has been and will remain our first priority,” they said.

“We wish Katya the best and send her our unwavering love and support as she navigates this step in her health.”

The company confirmed they are working to reschedule shows, and would be respecting Katya and Trixie’s privacy at this time by not responding to social media posts.

Hundreds of fans expressed additional support for Katya, admiring how forthcoming she was about her addiction issues and wishing her well on the road to recovery.