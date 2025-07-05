Rupaul Shades Tyra As She Finally Gives Raven A Crown

Rupaul has fans gagging after giving Drag Race season two runner up Raven her own crown this week.

Fans have been calling for Tyra Sanchez to be officially stripped of her crown following a series of offensive tweets over the years.

This week on Drag Race All Stars 10 Rupaul took a subtle swipe at Sanchez on this seasons Snatch Game.

Episode ten of Drag Race All Stars 10 kicked off this week as the top nine returned to the tournament of champions to compete in the Snatch Game.

While the contestants delivered some impressive performances again this season (no spoilers!) it was the winner of Snatch Game that had viewers gagged.

For the tournament of All Stars Snatch Game season three winner Raja joined Season two runner up Raven as contestants for the iconic challenge.

While it’s not unusual for Rupaul for crown the guest contestants as winners, when he announced that Raven was the winner fans took it as a clear swipe at disgraced winner Tyra Sanchez.

“And the winner is.. Raven!” announced mother Ru, before adding “finally!”

Raven was also gifted her very own crown which was she worn proudly, especially given that she was placed as runner up not once, but twice on the show.

So is Raven officially the winner of season 2 now? #AllStars10

Sanchez has continued to alienate herself from the Drag Race fandom, which took an even nastier turn when she wrote a series of nasty tweets about Jiggly Caliente after her passing earlier this year.

So much so that Rupaul even took to X (Twitter) to post of a meme of her slapping Sanchez, filmed on their season.

Regardless of Rupaul’s intentions or not, fans are viewing it as the official crowning of Raven, with social media going off following the episode.

“PSA!!! Tyra Sanchez has OFFICIALLY been removed from the Drag Race Hall of Fame and the rightful S2 WINNER Raven will be taking her place” wrote one user in a tweet that saw it reach over 1 million people within twenty four hours.

PSA!!! Tyra Sanchez has OFFICIALLY been removed from the Drag Race Hall of Fame and the rightful S2 WINNER Raven will be taking her place #AllStars10 #DragRace