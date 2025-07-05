The Legacy Of Brisbane’s Stonewall Medical Centre Continues Under New Ownership

Dr. Wendell Rosevear O.A.M, a long-standing and trailblazing advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community in Queensland, has officially sold Stonewall Medical Centre to Dr. Matt Barber.

The sale includes both the clinic and its physical premises on Newmarket Road in Windsor, Brisbane.

But make no mistake, this is not the end of an era, but rather a carefully planned transition to ensure Stonewall continues its mission for generations to come.

The legacy of Stonewall Medical 30 years on

“On 26-6-25 I sold Stonewall Medical Centre buildings to Dr Matt Barber” Dr Rosevear told The Star Observer.

“I did this as I always want Stonewall to exist as a caring, responsive service to the LGBTI+ Community beyond my life span. That is why I expanded it in 2016 to be viable. We now have 7 doctors, 1 Nurse Practitioner, 2 Nurses, 3 counsellors, Two Recovery Services and a Sexual Health Testing Service” he says of the long standing medical centre in Brisbane.

This succession is a full-circle moment for Dr. Rosevear, who, along with Dr. David Orth, has been a cornerstone of LGBTQIA+ health services in Queensland since the height of the HIV epidemic.

“Dr David Orth and I started the Gay & Lesbian Health Service in 1990 at the peak of the HIV epidemic when it was still illegal to be gay and before we had any anti retro viral medicines to treat HIV” he recalled.

“We invented Coded testing so people would test and know rather than not know and spread HIV. Initially we did Screening and a lot of Palliative home care for people dying. Now people can live a normal life span as the treatments are so good at suppressing HIV.”

“In 1995, we started Stonewall, but due to a national Doctor shortage it faced closure in 2000, so I bought it to keep it open. In the first year, I lost one doctor to travel and another to Amphetamine Addiction so it was difficult times.”

From those turbulent beginnings, Stonewall has grown into one of the most inclusive and vital clinics, serving a large and diverse patient base.

“Stonewall has 950 transgender patients. It has a lots of Intersex patients and Part of the movie ‘Orchard – my intersex journey’ was filmed here. We have always welcomed people of all genders and Sexualities” Wendell says.

Far more than a traditional medical centre, Stonewall has been a sanctuary of healing, community, and activism. It hosts critical support groups and services that fill the gaps mainstream services often ignore.

“For the last 34 years I have run GLADS, Gay & Lesbian Alcohol & Drug Support Group (unfunded) and it meets here every Wednesday at 7.30 pm. It is a relief-focused group as we understand that unless people can find better relief than Alcohol and Drugs it is hard to let them go. For 32 years I run MARS, Men Affected by Rape & Sexual-abuse (unfunded), here on a Monday night. It opens every three months. We have cared for more than 1,600 men.”

“Many people reintegrating to life after Prison seek safety here. I used to work in Prisons between 1975 and 2005. We want victims and perpetrators to regain personal value as we understand that ‘Valuable People, Value People’… themselves and others. I see this as the healing and prevention of abuse.”

This philosophy of human dignity and healing informs everything Dr. Rosevear has done, both inside and outside Stonewall. His advocacy has shaped key legislative reforms that have transformed the lives of LGBTQIA+ people in Queensland.

“I have been proactive in Decriminalizing Homosexuality 1991, Equalising the Age of Consent, Including Men in Rape Laws 1997, Ending Homosexual Panic as a defence for Murder, and many of us have worked on Decriminalizing Sex Work. I also worked on the State Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Council for 7 years and supported Ben Bjarnesen in his journey to set up LGBT Domestic Violence Awareness Day and Service, which has gone world wide.”

And he’s not done yet. Despite selling the clinic, Dr. Rosevear is not stepping away from his life’s work.

“I am not retiring, just selling, so that when I am incompetent or dead, the clinic is not left to chaos. I don’t have plans to retire but may spend some time writing while I continue working. I’ve certainly had many diverse experiences and love to share understanding.”

In his successor, Dr. Matt Barber, Dr. Rosevear sees someone who shares the ethos and passion that define Stonewall.

“Dr. Matt is enthusiastic and innovative. He loves the Caring Culture of Stonewall. All who work here plan and want to stay. Dr. Neil does acupuncture and Wholistic Health. Dr. Louisa is interested in Women’s Health. Dr. Ryan does Sexual Health and Psychotherapy. Dr. Hemming is very supportive and Dr. Niall is interested in Skin and Musculo Skeletal Medicine also. We also help people with PIEDS (Performance and Image Enhancing Drugs).”

Taking to social media Dr Matt announced his role as the new owner of the practice and emphasised the importance of the services they provide.

“In a time where fewer and fewer doctors are choosing to own and lead general practices — with RACGP’s latest Health of the Nation report showing practice ownership interest at its lowest point ever — and with ongoing cuts to Medicare funding making financial viability harder than ever, keeping a practice like Stonewall strong and sustainable is no small task” he said.

“That’s exactly why I believe it’s more important than ever that Stonewall remains in local, LGBTIQA+ hands. This clinic has always been about more than just medicine — it’s about providing inclusive, high-quality healthcare in a safe, affirming environment, ensuring every patient can access the care they need without fear of discrimination.”

Stonewall Medical Centre continues to be not just a clinic but a refuge, a beacon of progressive care, and a reminder of how healthcare can and should respond to the needs of its most marginalised communities. In an age when trans and queer healthcare faces increasing political and legal threats, Stonewall remains a powerful example of resilience, integrity, and love.

As the baton passes from one generation to the next, the LGBTQIA+ community can take comfort in knowing that Stonewall is in good hands.