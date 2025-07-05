Nominations Are Open For The Euphoria Social LGBTQIAPN+ People’s Choice Awards

Euphoria Social have announced their 2026 gala and opened nominations for the next LGBTQIAPN+ People’s Choice Awards.

This will be the third year of the awards that celebrate the victorian community and organisers are excited for another year ahead.

Euphoria Social People’s Choice Awards

Championing visibility, recognition, and grassroots impact, Euphoria Social has announced the 2026 GALA & LGBTQIAPN+ People’s Choice Awards a uniquely inclusive celebration designed by the community, for the community.

Scheduled for June 13, 2026 and hosted by beloved advocate Tim Lai, the event promises to be a heartwarming night of joy, storytelling, and honouring those who often go unrecognised.

Euphoria Social describe the awards as something unlike any other “there are no closed doors, no elite judging panels” they say.

“Every nomination and votes comes directly from the community itself — ensuring transparency, integrity, and a deep sense of shared ownership.”

“This isn’t just an awards night,” shared Euphoria Social co-founder, T. “It’s a movement. A celebration of the people who build safety, joy, and connection — often without recognition. This is our chance to say: we see you, we thank you, and your work matters.”

Running from July 2025 through to April 2026, the nomination period invites the public to shine a light on individuals, collectives, and initiatives across 10 heartfelt award categories. These include Community Leader of the Year, Grassroots Champion, Volunteer of the Year, and the highly anticipated People’s Choice Award.

In a meaningful shift, this year’s nominations and votes will no longer be anonymous. By proudly showing the faces and stories behind each nomination, Euphoria Social aims to deepen visibility and authenticity.

Nominees must primarily live or work in Victoria or surrounding areas and demonstrate a tangible, community-driven impact in LGBTQIAPN+ spaces.

Titles, social status, or public profiles are not what this event values, it’s the lived experience, compassion, and care that count most.

Finalists will be announced in April or May 2026, followed by a public voting period leading into the Gala event.

While the volunteer-led initiative is self-funded and cannot provide free entry for all, Euphoria Social is committed to accessibility. A limited number of community and complimentary tickets will be made available closer to the date.

Euphoria Social, known for its commitment to grassroots wellbeing and belonging, sees the awards as an extension of its mission. From peer support to social gatherings, the organisation continues to cultivate spaces where queer and trans people can thrive.

To nominate someone who deserves recognition or to get involved in the 2026 GALA, visit: www.euphoriasocial.org/gala2026