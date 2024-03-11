Euphoria Social Gala

Euphoria Social and Tim Lai present the event of the season, celebrating and uplifting the achievements of the local Victorian LGBTQIAPN+ community and raising funds to support Euphoria Social’s important work. Awarded on the night will be categories including: Social/Recreational/Sporting Group, LGBTQIAPN+ Influencer, Performer/Musician/Artist, Inclusive employer, Diversity hero, Courage award, Community initiative, Special recognition award, Volunteer of the year and even a prize for the most original award nomination! So get in quick to get your tickets, and get in even more quickly to nominate local heroes in each category, with nominations closing on 30 April, 2024. So grab your formal frocks and fits, and get together to celebrate our local LGBTQIAPN+ heroes!