It’s Camp: May Edition!

It may be getting time for sweaters and blankets but It’s Camp is always here to remind us to keep it tight, flared, and swirlin’ in colour, celebrating emerging drag talent with a side of silliness, and, of course, Camp! Coming back for another spin of the disco ball, your handsome host and Italian Disco Stud, Silvio Di Baci is joined by the wonderful Wayne Cole, the gorgeously ghastly Goo, the camp cutie Carnelian and have a Grande old time with Areola Grande!