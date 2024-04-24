It’s Camp: May Edition!

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
April 24, 2024
It’s Camp: May Edition!

It may be getting time for sweaters and blankets but It’s Camp is always here to remind us to keep it tight, flared, and swirlin’ in colour, celebrating emerging drag talent with a side of silliness, and, of course, Camp! Coming back for another spin of the disco ball, your handsome host and Italian Disco Stud, Silvio Di Baci is joined by the wonderful Wayne Cole, the gorgeously ghastly Goo, the camp cutie Carnelian and have a Grande old time with Areola Grande!

When: May 2, 2024, 8pm
Where: The Old Bar, 74–76 Johnston Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $11.25–$23.50
Accessibility: The Old Bar is a small, semi-accessible venue but does not have accessible bathrooms.
This event is strictly 18+ only

