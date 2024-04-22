Latin Beatz At The Colombian Hotel

Let loose and enjoy the pleasant rooftop vibes at the Colombian Hotel.

Shake off those Sunday Scaries with groovy Latin Beatz each week. A rotation of DJs, including the wonderful DJ Tony Ozorees, will be on deck and spinning tunes into the evening.

What better way to end the week than with Latin Beatz at The Colombian? Grab a group of friends and head on over to the Rooftop on a Sunday.

For more event information, click here.

When: Sundays, from 2 pm

Where: 117/125 Oxford St, Darlinghurst