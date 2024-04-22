Drag Bingo At The Imperial Erskineville

Jasmine Simmons
April 22, 2024
Drag Bingo At The Imperial Erskineville
Image: Keira Billie From Instagram @keira.billie

Feeling lucky? Visit The Impy on a Thursday and test your luck at Drag Bingo night. 

It’s time to drop your balls with the legendary Keira Billie every Thursday night from 7 pm. Incredible prizes are up for grabs and terrific performances will be showing all night long. 

Join in on one of Sydney’s favourite Bingo nights. Gather your friends, book a table, and even take advantage of the $15 pasta deal while you play!

For more information and to book a table, visit the Imperial Hotel website here.

When: Thursdays, from 7 pm 

Where: 35 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville

