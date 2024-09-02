Here’s The Full List of Winners From The 2024 DIVA Awards

Last night, the Sydney scene celebrated the winners of the 2024 Drag Industry Variety Awards – more commonly known as the DIVA Awards – at the Roundhouse at the UNSW Kensington.

The evening was hosted by Candy Box, a DIVA Hall of Fame inductee and winner of several other awards herself (including Bitch of the Year in 2004) and one of Sydney’s best drag compères.

It was a night of glamour, drama, and icon behaviour as always, with the best and brightest of Sydney’s drag and LGBTQIA+ nightlife industry coming to serve.

First held in 1991 at DCM nightclub, the DIVA Awards were created as a way to showcase and celebrate Sydney’s amazing drag queens, and their work, as well as celebrate the amazing people that make up the drag entertainment industry.

DIVA Awards 2024 Winners

And the winners are…

DIVA Community Award

Sarah Topaz

Sydney’s Favourite DJ

Shanie D

Sydney’s Favourite Drag Hostess

Keira Billie

Sydney’s Favourite Pub Event

Jackie Daniels Trivia!

Sydney’s Favourite Male Performer

Eli Crawford

DIVA Moment

Ivy League – Never Enough, Club Broadway, Sydney Town Hall

Outstanding Technical Contribution in Artwork, Choreography, Lighting, or Sound Production

Bettie Blackheart – Artwork/Marketing/PR

Sydney’s Favourite Drag Show

Witches of Oz – Oxford Hotel

Outstanding Technical Contribution in Costuming or Wigs

Wigged Out (Mynx Moscato) – Wigs

DIVA Hall of Fame 2024 Inductee

Minnie Cooper (who is is the most awarded performer in all of DIVA history, amassing 25 DIVA Awards)

Sydney’s Favourite Drag Artist

Cassandra the Queen

Sydney’s Favourite Venue

Imperial Hotel (Erskinville)

DIVA Rising Star

Space Horse

DIVA Show of the Year

Strip Tease – Universal

DIVA Entertainer of the Year

Hannah Conda

Photos from the event to come – watch this space!