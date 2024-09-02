Here’s The Full List of Winners From The 2024 DIVA Awards
Last night, the Sydney scene celebrated the winners of the 2024 Drag Industry Variety Awards – more commonly known as the DIVA Awards – at the Roundhouse at the UNSW Kensington.
The evening was hosted by Candy Box, a DIVA Hall of Fame inductee and winner of several other awards herself (including Bitch of the Year in 2004) and one of Sydney’s best drag compères.
It was a night of glamour, drama, and icon behaviour as always, with the best and brightest of Sydney’s drag and LGBTQIA+ nightlife industry coming to serve.
First held in 1991 at DCM nightclub, the DIVA Awards were created as a way to showcase and celebrate Sydney’s amazing drag queens, and their work, as well as celebrate the amazing people that make up the drag entertainment industry.
DIVA Awards 2024 Winners
And the winners are…
DIVA Community Award
Sarah Topaz
Sydney’s Favourite DJ
Shanie D
Sydney’s Favourite Drag Hostess
Keira Billie
Sydney’s Favourite Pub Event
Jackie Daniels Trivia!
Sydney’s Favourite Male Performer
Eli Crawford
DIVA Moment
Ivy League – Never Enough, Club Broadway, Sydney Town Hall
Outstanding Technical Contribution in Artwork, Choreography, Lighting, or Sound Production
Bettie Blackheart – Artwork/Marketing/PR
Sydney’s Favourite Drag Show
Witches of Oz – Oxford Hotel
Outstanding Technical Contribution in Costuming or Wigs
Wigged Out (Mynx Moscato) – Wigs
DIVA Hall of Fame 2024 Inductee
Minnie Cooper (who is is the most awarded performer in all of DIVA history, amassing 25 DIVA Awards)
Sydney’s Favourite Drag Artist
Cassandra the Queen
Sydney’s Favourite Venue
Imperial Hotel (Erskinville)
DIVA Rising Star
Space Horse
DIVA Show of the Year
Strip Tease – Universal
DIVA Entertainer of the Year
Hannah Conda
Photos from the event to come – watch this space!
Leave a Reply