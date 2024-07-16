Christmas in July Drag Bingo

Get ready to deck the halls with your drag bingo winnings with these jingle belles, the “naughty Brenda Bressed and the nice HollyPop” at Hightail. Dress in your coziest Christmas finery and even win a prize for the best dressed! Start your evening merry and bright with a meal and a bev or two from 5–7pm, and then get ready to have whatever the opposite of a silent night is, with bingo from 7–9pm. All I want for Christmas (in July) is Drag Bingo!

When:

Where: Hightail, 727 Collins Street, Docklands

Tickets: $16.99 or $85.47 for a table of 6

Accessibility: Hightail Bar is wheelchair accessible via the entrance on Collins Street, next to the Commonwealth Bank and also has wheelchair accessible bathrooms.