Pride Month Drag Bingo at Overnewton Castle

What’s better than a night of drag bingo? A night of drag bingo in a Castle, with a portion of the proceeds going to support LGBTQIA+ charity! Join your hostesses with the most(esses) the lovely Lady Lou Bricant and Spencer Street at Overnewton Castle for a cheeky night of dinner and bingo balls! Enjoy a pornstar martini on arrival, a delicious meal of the Castle’s signature Bingo Box of a pulled beef brisket slider and a selection of delicious sides (vegetarian variation available), and six rounds of bingo with a whopping 7 performances and 2 games in between! Just bring yourself and your very best luck, and be in with a chance to win prizes all night long!

When: June 21, 2024, 7 – 11 pm

Where: Overnewton Castle, 51 Overnewton Roadd, Keilor

Tickets: $80.72

Accessibility: Overnewton Castle is fully wheelchair accessible