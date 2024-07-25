‘The Astronaut Lovers’ At Queer Screen Film Fest

Sydney What's on
Contributor
July 25, 2024
‘The Astronaut Lovers’ At Queer Screen Film Fest
Image: Provided by Queer Screen

The Opening Night Gala screening of the 11th Queer Screen Film Fest is The Astronaut Lovers, coming from prolific Argentinian queer filmmaker Marco Berger (The Blonde One, Mardi Gras Film Festival 2019).  

One hot summer, openly gay Pedro returns to Buenos Aires to spend a holiday with his cousin and some friends – including Maxi, who’s seemingly straight and full of swagger. The pair immediately fall into an easy friendship but their macho banter and jocular flirting teeters on becoming something more. With a palpable chemistry between his two leads, Berger delivers a tale that keeps them—and us—on the edge in The Astronaut Lovers.

When? Wednesday 28 August 7pm
Where? Event Cinemas George St
Tickets? $22 for film only, $40 for film + afterparty

See the full suite of films on offer at the 11th Queer Screen Film Fest at queerscreen.org.au, 28 August – 8 September.

