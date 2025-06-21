Valencia Gay Games XII: Celebrating Sun, Sea & LGBTQIA+ Sport

From 27 June to 5 July 2026, the coastal city of Valencia, Spain, will shimmer beneath a rainbow spotlight as it hosts the 12th edition of the Gay Games—a global celebration of sport, culture, and queer pride.

Whether you’re an athlete eyeing gold or just looking to soak up the electric atmosphere, Valencia is set to welcome you with open arms and sunny smiles.

The Gay Games: A global movement for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport

Born from a bold vision of inclusion and equality, the Gay Games were founded in 1982 by Olympic decathlete Dr Tom Waddell.

Originally envisioned as the “Gay Olympics,” the Games quickly evolved into a vibrant gathering of LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies, celebrating participation and personal achievement beyond medals and podiums.

Over the decades, cities such as San Francisco, Paris, and Sydney have played host, each adding their unique cultural flair to this beloved global event.

Notably, Sydney’s 2002 Gay Games were a landmark moment—the first to be held in the Southern Hemisphere—famous for Justice Michael Kirby’s moving opening speech and a memorable performance by k.d. lang.

Valencia: A city of sunshine and queer celebration

Valencia, a Mediterranean gem, perfectly matches the Gay Games’ vibrant spirit. Famous for its striking contrasts—from the historic beauty of the gothic Valencia Cathedral to the futuristic elegance of Santiago Calatrava’s City of Arts and Sciences—this city invites endless exploration. Wander through the historic centre, Barrio del Carmen, and discover vibrant street art adorning buildings nestled alongside bustling plazas filled with outdoor cafés, musicians, and artisans. Marvel at landmarks such as La Lonja de la Seda, a UNESCO World Heritage site renowned for its intricate gothic architecture.

Dive into local life at the bustling Central Market, one of Europe’s largest food markets, overflowing with fresh produce, seafood, and local delicacies. Nearby, the Turia Gardens—a lush, winding park built on a reclaimed riverbed—provides a serene retreat perfect for cycling, strolling, or enjoying leisurely picnics amidst fountains and orange trees.

When you’re ready to unwind, Valencia’s stunning beaches await. Playa de la Malvarrosa and Playa del Cabanyal offer wide, golden sands and gently rolling waves, ideal for sipping sangria or dancing barefoot to live music. It’s this easygoing charm that makes Valencia such a captivating host for an event where inclusivity and community take centre stage.

You won’t have to be a competitive athlete to feel at home at Valencia’s Gay Games. Beyond the sports arenas, a vibrant cultural festival showcases art exhibitions, concerts, theatre performances, and dance parties.

Valencia’s neighbourhood of Russafa, known for its LGBTQIA+-friendly spaces, promises spontaneous street celebrations, welcoming bars, and quirky boutiques where everyone can express themselves freely and authentically.

And if your idea of athleticism involves lifting a fork, Valencia has you covered. As the birthplace of paella, locals take their signature dish very seriously.

From the traditional Valencian recipe of rabbit, chicken, and beans, to sumptuous seafood variations, food lovers will find plenty to savour. Don’t miss out on horchata, a creamy local beverage made from tiger nuts—refreshing, sweet, and as comforting as a Mediterranean sunset.

Valencia’s commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community isn’t limited to a single event; the city proudly displays rainbow flags year-round, with Pride woven deeply into its cultural fabric. Here, same-sex couples stroll hand-in-hand through parks, cafés buzz with welcoming conversations, and local smiles affirm one simple message: you belong here.

Join the journey to the Gay Games XII in Valencia

Registrations for the Gay Games XII open on 1 October 2024, with early-bird pricing offering a fantastic opportunity to secure your spot. Whether you aim to compete, cheer from the sidelines, or immerse yourself in Valencia’s vibrant cultural scene, there’s a place for everyone under this rainbow.

Pack your bags, your pride, and your passion—Valencia awaits you with sun, sea, open-hearted LGBTQIA+ celebration and queer sporting triumph.

Visit gaygamesvalencia2026.com for more information.