Drag Race Down Under Vs The World Filming Is Officially Underway

Hot off the heels of casting rumours for the upcoming season, Drag Race Down Under Vs The World is officially in production.

Host Michelle Visage took to Instagram to give viewers a sneak peek of the set.

And eager fans are still clamouring to see if the rumoured cast list is correct.

Drag Race Down Under Vs The World is in production

News of Drag Race Down Under Vs The World production continues to keep everyone talking as filming of the new season commences.

It seems production is moving faster than anticipated on the upcoming season, which is currently filming win Lisbon, Portugal.

While official sources are keeping tight lipped, the new location, cast and filming schedule all appeared to have leaked, with host Michelle Visage confirming she is officially on set.

Visage, who took over hosting duties for the Down Under franchise in season four shared a sneak peek at the set on Instagram this week.

“OH EM GEEEEEEE!!! The global battle heads DOWN UNDER! 👀🌏 Stay tuned, racers… you are NOT gonna wanna miss THIS one” she wrote alongside a blurred out photo of the work room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Visage (@michellevisage)

Meanwhile main stage judge Rhys Nicholson, who is joined by season four winner Lazy Susan this time, also confirmed on social media that they were in transit on a long haul flight.

Nicholson, who was officially announced as a cast member on season three of The Traitors Australia, posted a photo on a long haul flight to an undisclosed location, likely in transit from their stint on The Traitors to the Drag Race Down Under Vs The World set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhys Nicholson (@rhysnicholson)

Meanwhile all eyes have been on social media as Drag Race fans scout the social media accounts of the queens rumoured to be appearing for their rupdemption on the upcoming season.

While many cast speculations often change, it seems Drag Race sleuths are pretty locked in on the current cast list.

Current cast speculations would see Art Simone, Flor, Coco Jumbo, Nikita Iman and Vybe all returning to represent Australia.

Meanwhile international queens rumoured for the season include Nicole Paige Brooks (US), La La Ri (US), M1ss Jade So (Philippines), Michael Marouli (UK) and Estrella Xtravaganza (Spain).

Drag Race Down Under Vs The World will air on Stan Australia in 2026.