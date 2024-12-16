Drag Race Down Under: Nikita Iman Talks Making The Top Five

Drag Race Down Under delivered another nail biting elimination last week that saw Brisbane darling Mandy Moobs go head to head with New Zealand diva Nikita Iman.

After a show stopping lip sync it came down to the wire for these two impressive queens, but ultimately one had to go, with Nikita Iman sent packing.

Nikita spoke with the Star Observer about her time on the show, representing her community and culture and what’s in store next for her after Drag Race Down Under.

First of all, congrats for making it so far in the competition, it was such an impressively talented cast, were you confident you would make it this far?

ABSOLUTELY! I definitely saw myself making it to the end and being in the finale two. However, as the competition progressed I did have a little imposter syndrome being surrounded by talented girls. However, I kept reminding myself that what I bring is unique and a different perspective on drag.

How did it feel to be the last New Zealand girl representing on the show? It feels CORRECT!! Haha. I am so proud to be the longest lasting NZ girls in the competition.

I loved being able to rep NZ & South Auckland throughout the competition.

We hear that Kween Kong is your drag sister? Did she give you any advice going into the competition?

Yess!! Kween is one of my sisters from the House of Iman but the only advice she gave me was “be yourself and carry the girls”

It was beautiful getting to see you talk about and represent your culture on the show. How was that received by your friends and family back home?

My family and friends could not be prouder. My parents cried watching the episode which is something I never thought would happen. The love from my Samoan & island community has been amazing. To think that people out there were so touched and related to my story is so special to me and I will never forget that moment.

In the first episode you talked about the struggles breaking into the Sydney scene, how did that change in the time since filming and since you were announced for the show? Is Sydney treating you better now?

Sydney has always been welcoming to me, but it is hard for a new queen to break it into the scene. Since filming, I have been able to work all over Sydney and have connected with so many of the girls. I LOVE SYDNEY

As a cast you all seemed to get along so well, which queen did you have the best relationship with and why? Yes, I love my Miss Piggy [Mandy Moobs]. I think we both have similar personalities and I want her to make me a dress. Who did you see as your biggest threat in the competition and why? Lazy Susan. She is just so unpredictable that I didn’t know what she had planned next. Who did you think you could beat at the start of the competition and why? I really thought all the girls were so talented and such great queens but looking around the room on the first day, I thought I could probably send home half of these girls. Who surprised you the most after your first impressions of them and why? Lucina surprised me a lot because I knew her from back home. however, we never connected much until the show and now I am OBSESSED. You had some fantastic moments in the show, what were you most proud of? My makeover & Design Challenge. What did you think were your biggest strengths and weaknesses going into the show? Strength – Not being too bothered and the girls’ opinions of me. Weakness – Acting/Comedy haha What was your reaction when you found out Michelle was hosting instead of RuPaul? I loved it! I have been such a big fan of hers and to see her take this role and do an amazing job is just fab. What was it like working with her and becoming one of Mitches Bitches? It’s still crazy to think I’m one of Michelle’s first Dolls but feels so right. Such an honour to be apart of the family. You created an interesting character for Snatch Game, if you could do it again who would you do instead? I would love to do the Grinch. Brenda Bressed revealed the funny “phone conspiracy” the girls had about you on the show, what was going on there? Were you just really missing home a lot? Hahaha! After every day I would go back to the hotel and write in my diary as if i was debriefing my bf on my day (we were all going crazy in those rooms) I told this to the judges and they took it as me having a phone. Ahead of the comedy challenge you and Mandy had a little bit of banter about going head to head in a lip sync, how did you think that was going to go when you realized you were in the bottom together? I wasn’t too nervous. I thinking sending home Max & Karna gave me the confidence to send another queen home. Yourself and quite a few of the girls made some pointed comments about the recent guest judge Matt Okine. What was he like for you? Was there more he said that didn’t go over with you all? His comments just felt a little unnecessary at times and his critiques didn’t make sense. Finally, what’s next for Nikita Iman!? 2025 is gonna be amazing, I want to take the Nikita Ball all around Australia & NZ and really get to know the local scene & queens.

Nikita was the last queen to be eliminated ahead of the Grand Finale of Drag Race Down Under which will see four queens go head to head as they battle it out for the crown. This Friday will decide if the winner is Mandy Moobs, Lazy Susan, Vybe or Freya Armani, who will you be rooting for??