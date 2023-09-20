Drag Race Down Under’s Flor Reveals The Celeb RuPaul Suggested For Snatch Game

After eight episodes of lip syncs, maxi challenges, and serving major ‘Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent’, Flor, 25, made it into the top three of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season Three.

Talking to Star Observer about her time on the show, Flor said, “It was a roller coaster. I had my ups and downs. I did enjoy it, obviously. It was my dream to be there. I had the opportunity to be there. So I tried to enjoy every single thing except the Snatch Game.

“I loved meeting RuPaul, Michelle, Rhys, and the rest of the girls. Everything that I did was a special moment that I will always remember. It was a fun experience – a unique experience.”



‘Gave Me More Confidence To Grab The Microphone’

During her time on Drag Race, Flor was able to conquer her fears while gaining new skills.

The Down Under annual drag brunch Maxi Challenge was one such fear.

“That was the thing that scared me the most,” Flor shared. However, “I can host now!” she exclaimed.

“It gave me more confidence to grab the microphone and host bingos or branch here in New Zealand.”

Should Have Listened To RuPaul?

Speaking about any regrets, Flor brought up her Snatch Game performance.

According to Flor, RuPaul wanted her to do former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern.

“I was like ‘baby, I don’t want to get deported’,” she laughed. “I didn’t have her hair. I didn’t have her teeth. Or something to make her funny on the Snatch Game.”

“Well, I ended up in the bottom for not listening to [RuPaul].”

Fashion Week in Guatemala

Flor’s first time in drag was over eight years ago at a Fashion Week in Guatemala.

“It was amazing,” she said.

“I didn’t do anything… they put the wig on, they did my makeup. The outfit, they put it on me. The only thing I knew was how to walk on the runway.”

“That was my first time in drag and I still have photos and I still love them and I look gorgeous.”

When asked if they were on social media, Flor said, with a laugh, “No. No, they are not that good.”

Drag Inspiration: Strong Latina Women

Flor’s style of drag is inspired by strong Latina women.

“They like this red lip before they go to the party. They like the cocktails. They are always happy,” she explained.

“My family, all the women, they’re always wearing colourful things, always trying to be snatched and gorgeous.”

Watching telenovelas, Flor was also inspired by “the villain and the good girls.”

“The villain is my favourite because the villain is always the most gorgeous,” she said.

Flor, The Shadiest Queen?

Throughout the competition, Flor had the reputation of being the “shadiest” queen on set.

When asked why this might be, Flor cheekily answered, “Because it’s correct.”

“All my confessionals and everything that I said, I would say it again,” she said.

“If they asked me what I think about, for example, Bumpa Love’s outfit, I would be like ‘I don’t like it’. And I will say it to her face, that’s the difference. Obviously, it comes across as shade, but I’m telling her, to her face. So at least I’m shady in front of them.”

Flor added, with a laugh, “But you know, if they think that, I’ll take it.”